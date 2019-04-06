Pro Kabaddi League 2019: 4 veteran players who might go unsold in the upcoming auction

The seventh season of Pro Kabaddi League will kick off from the 19th of July, 2019

The seventh installment of Pro Kabaddi League is all set to begin from the 19th of July, 2019. However, the players will go under the hammer on the 8th and 9th of April, a few months before the league commences.

A list of Elite Retained players was released by Mashal Sports on the 25th of March. Teams are also in the midst of announcing the list of New Young Players retained by them.

In case you didn't know, Bengaluru Bulls won the sixth season of Pro Kabaddi, against Manpreet Singh's Gujarat Fortune Giants. Pawan Sehrawat saved the night and pitched in a frigging record-breaking total of 22 points. That was mind-blowing!

Many skillful players like Arjuna Awardee Rakesh Kumar and Nitin Madan did not make the mark and hence remained unsold in the season 6 auctions. Nonetheless, many players failed to live up to the expectations of their teams and fans last season.

Here's a list of 4 veteran players who might go unsold in the forthcoming season 7 auctions:

#4 Jasmer Singh Gulia

Jasmer Singh Gulia: Bengaluru Bulls

Jasmer Singh Gulia, this soldier from Bengaluru Bulls, was a let down last season. He started off as the captain of Dabang Delhi in the first season of PKL. The all-rounder played in Dabang Delhi till season 2 and put in a great performance.

Puneri Paltan bought him for season 3 and that is when his game bloomed. Gulia ended up scoring forty-six points in sixteen matches and had a not out percentage of hundred.

Surprisingly enough, he was not present in the auctions' list for season 5 and ended up missing out. It was pleasant to see him back in season 6, where Bengaluru Bulls bought him for just ₹8 lakh.

Jasmer left us disappointed by scoring just four points in six matches. His tattering game might result in him going unsold at the season 7 auctions.

