Pro Kabaddi League 2019 | Match 11: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Review | 26th July 2019

Shreya Shreeja FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 155 // 26 Jul 2019, 22:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Patna Pirates thrashed Telugu Titans to win their first encounter of the PKL 2019

Hosts Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates squared off in match 11 of Pro Kabaddi 2019 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Both the teams were desperately looking for their first win of the season, with the Titans still in their quest for a first win at home. The Desai brothers' clash against the duo of Pardeep Narwal and Jang Kun Lee from the Pirates' squad was billed as a mini battle to watch out for.

In the last game of the Hyderabad leg, the Pirates took on the Titans, read on to find out how the match panned down in front of the Telugu Titans' home crowd.

Starting 7s

Telugu Titans: Abozar Mohajermighani, Palle Mallikarjun, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Suraj Desai, C. Arun, Vishal Bhardwaj, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal, Jang Kun Lee, Mohammad Esmaeil, Neeraj Kumar, Jaideep, Hadi Oshtorak, Vikas Jaglan

Toss

Patna Pirates won the toss and chose the court

Suraj Desai, sporting a funky hairdo, went out for Titans' first raid and returned without a point. Record-breaker Pardeep Narwal went out and scored a two-pointer for his squad before Korean raiding sensation Jang Kun Lee also picked one point as he got a hand touch on Farhad Milaghardan.

Turning out to be a very fast-paced match since the very first second, Vishal Bhardwaj then inflicted a timely super-tackle on Lee, scoring two points before in the sixth minute, Pardeep made a rookie mistake and was super-tackled by the rivals.

The Titans almost pulled off a third Super Tackle, only for the decision to be reversed as the defender was caught tugging at the raider's jersey. Right in the next raid, Titans suffered an all-out, that too within just ten minutes into the faceoff, gifting a five-point lead to the Pirates.

Advertisement

With Patna's defense on fleek, Jaideep completed his high-five in the first half of the match. Hadi Ostorak also had a top game. At half-time, the scoreboard read 23-9 in the favor of the Pirates.

The Desai brothers failed to make any mark in the first half of the match, further adding woes to the fact that the Titans defenders failed to show up yet again. On the other hand, Pardeep brilliantly bagged seven points in the first half.

The 'Dubki King' Pardeep went out for the first raid after half-time, but returned without a point as a fierce tackle from Vishal sent Pardeep off the court. However, the Pirates were very much triumphant at keeping Suraj Desai at bay throughout the match which went a long way in helping them register a massive win.

With just 11 minutes left on the clock, the score read 14-25 and was tilted in the Pirates' favor. Pardeep was constantly getting tackled by the Titans defenders, but that did not hurt the Pirates' cause.

With the Men in Green reduced down to just three players on the mat in the 31st minute of the match, Hadi Oshtorak inflicted a top-class Super Tackle on Siddharth Desai which was followed by yet another magnificent Super Tackle by a combination from Hadi and Mohammad Maghsodlou as Desai was yet again sent to the bench.

Monu, who was brought on in place of Jang Kun Lee targeted Desai twice with his killer double thigh-hold, keeping the lanky raider out of the mat for quite a long time in the second half. In the end, Patna Pirates sealed a comfortable 34-22 win over the Telugu Titans.

With both offense and defense departments complementing one another, Patna Pirates put up a dominating show that saw them triumph by a massive 12-point margin, as the Titans finished their home leg without a single win to show from four matches.