Pro Kabaddi League 2019 | Match 28: Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortune Giants Review | 5th August

Puneri Paltan won a close-called match against the Gujarat Fortune Giants with the score 33-31

Puneri Paltan, who won their first match of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 against the home team Patna Pirates, were glowing with new-found confidence coming into Match No. 28. On the other hand, Gujarat Fortune Giants, after losing their last match against U Mumba with a huge margin of twelve points, were looking forward to making a comeback.

Read to find out how the heated match between Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Fortune Giants proceeded at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna.

Starting 7s

Puneri Paltan: PO Surjeet Singh, Amit Kumar, Manjeet, Pawan Kumar Kadian, Shubham Shinde, Sanket Sawant, Girish Maruti Ernak

Gujarat Fortune Giants: Sunil Kumar, More GB, Sachin Tanwar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sumit, Ruturaj Koravi, Rohit Gulia

Toss

Puneri Paltan won the toss and chose the court.

The young prodigy Rohit Gulia went for Gujarat's first raid and was pounced upon by Pune's defense. The Giants caught hold of the grey-eyed Manjeet and scored the first point for their team. Gujarat looked way behind despite going neck-to-neck with the Paltan.

GB More from Gujarat executed a top-class raid and brought the first raid point for his team in the fifth minute of the face-off. A review was taken by Gujarat Fortune Giants in the seventh minute of the match which was deemed successful upon inspecting.

In a slow-paced match, More did the only work for Gujarat as he scored five out of six points for his team up until the eleventh minute. Rohit, from the Giants, took out Surjeet, reducing Pune's team strength to just one player.

To save the drowning ship of Pune, Amit Kumar stole a point as GB More made a rookie-error and performed an advance tackle on him. An all-out was inflicted on Pune by the Fortune Giants in the 16th minute of the clash, putting the Paltan under pressure. A super-tackle was performed by Gujarat's defense in the last minute of the first half, giving them a three-point lead in the battle.

At half-time, the score 17-14 was in favour of the Giants. As the second half commenced, Sachin was once again sent off the mat. The Paltan successfully kept the raiders of Gujarat at bay. A review was taken by Gujarat in the 23rd minute of the match by Puneri Paltan, which was deemed successful.

The Giants conceded an all-out in the 24th minute of the match. Pune claimed a review which was then declared unsuccessful. Gujarat initiated a tackle which later on back-fired due to a jersey-pull. Pune were gradually trying to redeem themselves.

In a brilliant two-pointer by Sachin, he sent two players from Dabang Delhi to the mat. Right after the two-pointer, Pune inflicted a super-tackle on Rohit Gulia, tying the score to 24 each.

As the match advanced, Girish Ernak, right after completing his high-five, got injured. But there was nothing much to worry about as he immediately made a comeback and helped his team win their second consecutive match with the score 33-31.

Gujarat had only Sachin working for them. No other raider or defender worked and hence the match slipped out of the team's hands. On the other hand, Pune took some time to settle on the mat but as the match moved forward, both the offense and defense kept on pitching in points for the squad.