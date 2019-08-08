Pro Kabaddi League 2019 | Match 31: Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Review | 8th August

Bengaluru Bulls demolished Telugu Titans with an immaculate game

Telugu Titans, after losing every single match in their home leg of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7, were incredibly desperate for a victory. They tied a tough battle against UP due to celebrating too early in their last face-off. On the other hand, the Bulls, with some intense help from their star raider Pawan Sehrawat, won their prior match against the Bengal Warriors.

Read to find out how the Southern Derby featuring Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls proceeded at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna.

Starting 7s

Telugu Titans: Armaan, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Siddharth Desai, Abozar Mighani, C. Arun, Amit Kumar

Bengaluru Bulls: Mohit Sehrawat, Mahender Singh, Rohit Kumar, Vijay Kumar, Amit Sheoran, Pawan Sehrawat, Saurabh Nandal

Toss

Telugu Titans won the toss and chose the court.

Rohit Kumar went for Bengaluru's first raid and returned with a swift point. Siddharth Desai started the night for the Titans after initiating a quick toe-touch. He also became the first player of the battle to steal a two-pointer.

Reduced to just two players on the mat in the sixth minute of the game, Pawan from the Bulls performed a brilliant super-tackle for his squad. With an immaculate offense and defense, the Bulls had a stronger hold on the Titans from Telugu.

A flying escape attempt was blocked by the defense of Bengaluru, sending him off the mat. A top-class super tackle on the Bulls ensured two points for the Titans. Sehrawat was on fire, blowing minds with his commendable raids. Just like a single stick breaks under pressure, Armaan was unable to protect his team from the dreaded all-out.

In the first super raid of the night, Armaan gathered three points for the Titans. A review was claimed by Telugu in the 17th minute of the encounter, which on inspecting was declared unsuccessful. The first half of the happening match ended up with the Bulls in lead with the score 21-14. Both Rohit and Pawan were outstanding, pitching in points for the squad, non-stop. The defense was also quintessential.

As the second half commenced, the Titans' defense sent Rohit to the bench to score a point. The Bulls inflicted a second all-out on Telugu in the 27th minute of the battle. In a flawless performance by Pawan, he sent three defenders of the Titans to the bench after a splendid dubki.

Telugu, as the Bulls kept on scoring, slipped into deeper trouble. Another flying attempt of Armaan was put to rest by Bangalore's defense, scoring a super tackle. Both Desai and Sehrawat were also successful in completing their super tens, with the latter having 16 points up his alley.

Sehrawat also achieved the milestone of 400 raid points in the league. Bengaluru were four times successful in performing a super tackle in the second half, which displayed the power of their defense. In the very predictable face-off, the Bulls clinched the victory after destroying the Titans with the score 47-26.

The Titans faced another heart-wrenching loss, whereas the Bulls looked on cloud nine after winning the match with a huge margin. With perfect combination of offense and defense, they emerged triumphant in the encounter.