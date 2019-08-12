Pro Kabaddi League 2019 | Match 37: Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Telugu Titans Review | 11th August

Gujarat Fortune Giants succumbed to the Telugu Titans in a fervid battle

A night featuring the desperate Gujarat Fortune Giants, who had never lost three back-to-back matches in the history of the league, had their worst nightmare come true. Facing an embarrassing loss last night in his home leg, Manpreet didn't even show up at the press conference post the match.

Telugu Titans had lost all their matches in the seventh season and were under incredible pressure to win the battle. Read to find out how the most anticipated game between Gujarat Fortune Giants and Telugu Titans unfolded itself in Ahmedabad.

Starting 7s:

Gujarat Fortune Giants: Sunil Kumar, More GB, Sachin Tanwar, Ankit, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sumit, Rohit Gulia

Telugu Titans: Abozar Mohajermighani, Amit Kumar, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Suraj Desai, C. Arun, Vishal Bhardwaj, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan

Toss:

Gujarat Fortune Giants won the toss and chose the court.

Siddharth "Baahubali" Desai started for the Titans and stole a point from Gujarat's defense. A powerful start for the Titans, Gujarat were kept silent from the very beginning. Titans inflicted their first all-out of the season on their rivals in under seven minutes.

Rohit Gulia became the first "actual" point scorer for Gujrat after nine minutes. The first successful tackle was initiated by Gujarat in the tenth match-minute on Siddharth Desai.

A review was claimed by Telugu a little too soon, which they ended up losing. A two-pointer for the Giants by Sachin brought in some hope for the squad. It was the most intriguing first-half of the league till date, the score was tilted in Telugu's direction with 17-13.

Gujarat looked helpless since the very beginning and were unable to make any mark in the first half. On the other hand, Titans started with excellence, with Desai giving his best performance of the seventh season. Abozar, Suraj and Vishal also pitched in with crucial points for the squad.

Despite a not-so-great display, the score difference was not hard for the Giants to tackle. In the other half of the game, Gujarat started way better than the first. However, the raiders of Gujarat looked like a piping hot mess. However, the defenders started catching up and pitched in some important points for the squad.

Bhardwaj, who was on fire, completed the 12th high-five of his career against the Giants. The sole warrior from Gujarat, Parvesh also completed his high-five in the match. Gujarat took a review in the last minute, which was, deemed unsuccessful.

Telugu Titans won the most dramatic match of the season against the Giants with the score 30-24, registering their first win of the season. A defense-dominated face-off, the Giants suffered a heart-wrenching loss for the fourth time in a row.

It is turning out to be the toughest season of the Pro Kabaddi League, no team has been able to put up a commendable show in their home-leg so far. Well, Gujarat still have two matches remaining in Ahmedabad, which they absolutely need to win.