Pro Kabaddi League 2019, Season 7: Top 5 raiders from the Chennai leg

Rahul Chaudhari's best efforts could not help Tamil Thalaivas win a single match in the home leg

The Chennai leg of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2019 is done and dusted. Unfortunately, the home side, Tamil Thalaivas could not register a single win at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium with their best performance coming in a tied encounter against Puneri Paltan. The home team lost their remaining three home matches to Bengaluru Bulls, Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba respectively.

Among all the franchises, Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan impressed the most with 8 points in 2 matches. Besides, the out-of-form Telugu Titans and Gujarat Fortune Giants too registered victories in the Chennai leg.

Shedding some light on the individual stars, here's a look at the top 5 raiders from the Chennai leg.

#5 Vikas Kandola - Haryana Steelers

Vikas Kandola's scored 9 raid points against Telugu Titans

Matches - 2, Raid Points - 18, Best Performance - 9 Raid Points vs U Mumba

Haryana Steelers' young raider, Vikas Kandola failed to complete a Super 10 in both the games the Steelers played in Chennai. In the match against Telugu Titans, Kandola went to raid on 17 occasions of which 9 raids were successful.

Vikas improved his performance against U Mumba as he only failed thrice in his 21 raids besides scoring 8 touch points and 1 bonus point. This impressive performance ensured that Haryana Steelers defeat U Mumba by 3 points. The youngster currently holds the 8th position on the raiders' leader-board with 58 raid points in 6 matches.

