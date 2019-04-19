Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Top 3 teams which could win the tournament

The new season is set to start from July this year

Pro Kabaddi League, Kabaddi's premier competition in India is set for it's seventh installation in July this year. The auctions for the same were held earlier this month with Siddarth Desai becoming the costliest buy. There were a few interesting choices made in the auctions by the teams and it needs to be seen whether these decisions will pay off during the tournament.

Bengaluru Bulls emerged victorious in the previous season where the young team from the south surprised many with their performance. Jaipur Pink Panthers, U Mumba, and Patna Pirates have won the tournament on previous occasions and with most teams having balanced squads, it will be interesting to see as to who will come out as the winners of PKL Season 7.

On that note, here are the top 3 teams which could win Season 7 based on the squads that they have managed to assemble, at least on paper.

#3 UP Yoddhas

UP Yoddhas are heavily reliant on their star-raiders

UP Yoddhas have done well in both the seasons they have participated so far in the Pro Kabaddi League. They have faltered only in the final stages of the tournament, and with the squad that they have assembled for the upcoming season, there are good chances that they could better their record this year.

In Rishank Devadiga, Monu Goyat, and Shrikanth Jadhav, UP Yoddhas have one of the most dangerous raiding partnerships at their disposal. Although, only having good raiders may not be enough to win a Kabaddi game, this aspect is crucial in a long season like PKL.

UP Yoddhas also have Amit Narwal and Sachin Kumar along with a few young all-rounders and defenders in the squad which is good enough to pose a title-winning challenge in the upcoming season.

#2 Patna Pirates

This team has all its bases covered

Patna Pirates had a stranglehold of the Pro Kabaddi League until the Bengaluru Bulls came into their own to put a break on their dominance last season. However, the team from Patna has made a few corrections to their squad and has also secured the services of some talented players which could well help them win yet another PKL title.

Pardeep Narwal will again be the main raider for this squad, which also possesses the likes of Jang Kun Lee and Mohit in the same department.

However, it has been the signing of Surender Nada which can pull this season towards Patna Pirates. The defender will partner with Jawaher Dagar as the mainstay of the defense which will also be supported by all-rounder Vikas Jaglan.

Hadi Oshtrak and Neeraj Kumar will also lay for Patna Pirates next season which makes the squad a definite title contender.

