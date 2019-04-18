Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Top 5 Kabaddi players with the most Facebook followers

Anup Kumar and Rahul Chaudhari are two of the most followed Kabaddi players on Facebook

The Pro Kabaddi League has changed the lives of many individuals. Before the tournament, not everyone knew about the Kabaddi stars of the world. But now, the kabaddi players have become household names in the country.

Mashal Sports, in collaboration with Star Sports India, started this revolutionary IPL-style Kabaddi tournament with eight city-based franchises battling to win the coveted title. Patna (Patna Pirates), Hyderabad (Telugu Titans), Mumbai (U Mumba), Pune (Puneri Paltan), Delhi (Dabang Delhi), Kolkata (Bengal Warriors), Bengaluru (Bengaluru Bulls), and Jaipur (Jaipur Pink Panthers) were the first to get their own franchise in the league.

Thanks to the league’s enormous success, it expanded to a 12-team tourney with teams from Ahmedabad (Gujarat Fortune Giants), Chennai (Tamil Thalaivas), Sonipat (Haryana Steelers) and Lucknow (UP Yoddha) joining the fray.

The crazy fans now give the kabaddi players the same treatment as cricketers, which has also helped them in gaining loads of Facebook followers.

Here is a list of the top 5 most followed Kabaddi players on Facebook:

#5 Manjeet Chhillar - 99.5k followers

India’s most successful Kabaddi all-rounder, Manjeet Chhillar has over 99,000 followers on Facebook. The aggressive player has represented multiple franchises in the Pro Kabaddi League, with his top performances coming during his stint with the Bengaluru Bulls and Puneri Paltan. The all-rounder was also a part of the Indian team which lifted the World Cup in 2016.

However, his performance has not been the same for his current franchise, Tamil Thalaivas. Given the calibre that Manjeet has, the Chennai-based team has retained him for the next season.

The Thalaivas would hope that Chhillar brings his ‘A’ game this season and helps his team reach the second stage of the league for the first time.

