Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22, Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

Bengaluru Bulls and UP Yoddha will clash in the 43rd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22. Pawan Sehrawat and his men have had a phenomenal run so far this season. The Bulls are in second place in the table with five wins from seven games. Moreover, they are unbeaten in their last six games. The Bengaluru Bulls comprehensively beat the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their last game.

For UP Yoddha, the journey has not been an easy one so far. They have managed to win only one of their six games, which sees them placed tenth in the table. UP Yoddha have lost three of their last five games, with a couple of draws. They suffered a defeat at the hands of Dabang Delhi KC in their previous match.

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha, Match 43, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22

Date and Time: January 9, 2022, Sunday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha Probable Playing 7s

Bengaluru Bulls

Bengaluru skipper Pawan Sehrawat has been the mainstay for his side once again. The ace raider has scored 90 raid points this season. The Hi-Flyer scored 17 raid points against Jaipur last time out. The Bulls have looked to strengthen their raiding unit by adding the likes of Chandran Ranjit and Deepak Narwal to the line-up.

The Bengaluru Bulls also have a well-oiled defense unit. Saurabh Nandal has been among their best defenders. He, along with More GB, picked up three tackle points against Jaipur. With Amit Sheoran and Mahender Singh coming in, it looks like a solid defense, which has also been a reason for the team’s successful run thus far.

Probable Starting 7: Chandran Ranjit, Deepak Narwal, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Amit Sheoran, Aman, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal.

UP Yoddha

UP Yoddha have some quality players in their line-up. Surender Gill has been a constant performer for them. Despite their loss against Dabang Delhi KC, he impressed with nine raid points. Pardeep Narwal’s form has been on and off, which has been a concern. The star raider came good against Delhi with nine raid points.

However, UP Yoddha lost by four points. Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, and Nitesh Kumar did well in the defense. However, consistency has been their problem. Nitesh in particular has struggled. If UP are to stop Pawan, Nitesh will have to be at his very best.

Probable Starting 7: Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Shubham Kumar.

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

The Bengaluru Bulls have been on the charge and are currently unbeaten in six games. They are in scintillating form with four wins in their last five matches. The Bulls have come together well as a unit and start as firm favorites to move back to the top of the table. UP Yoddha will need the likes of Pardeep, Surender, and Nitesh to perform to their potential. It will be a tough challenge for them against an in-form Bulls unit.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls to continue their unbeaten run and win this fixture.

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2 HD.

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Edited by Parimal

LIVE POLL Q. Can Pardeep Narwal guide his side to victory against the Bengaluru Bulls? Yes No 0 votes so far