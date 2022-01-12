Pro Kabaddi League 2021/22, Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

UP Yoddha and Haryana Steelers currently have 20 points each in the standings for the ongoing 2021/22 season of the Pro Kabaddi League. But the two teams have had contrasting experiences in their respective last matches.

While the UP team rode on a brilliant performance by their defensive unit to register an impressive win over Bengaluru Bulls, Haryana endured a disappointing loss against Tamil Thalaivas.

For the Steelers, there is a need to improve their defensive tactics as they gave away far too many easy points to the Thalaivas raiders. Yoddha, on the other hand, would be satisfied with the fact that they managed a comprehensive win despite their star raider Pardeep Narwal failing to open his account.

Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha Match Details

Match: Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha Match Details, Match 49, Pro Kabaddi League 2021/22

Date and Time: January 12, 2022, Wednesday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha Probable Playing 7s

Haryana Steelers

Haryana may have suffered a loss in their last match but there is no need for any panic on their part. Vikash Kandola, their captain, still managed to score nine points in the match. However, he didn’t get much support from others like Meetu and Rohit Gulia.

These two have been good this season but their lack of points in the last match cost their team dear. But one bad match should not shake the team’s confidence in them.

The defense of the Steelers remains a source of strength. Though the defensive unit did commit some big errors in the game against the Thalaivas, that is likely to be a momentary lapse. The likes of Surender Nada and Mohit are dependable players that the team won’t lose confidence in easily.

Probable Starting 7: Vikash Kandola, Rohit Gulia, Meetu, Jaideep, Surender Nada, Mohit, Ankit

UP Yoddha

Surprisingly, Pardeep remained without points in the match against the Bulls. But he is a quality player who will come good. Encouragingly for his team, Shrikant Jadhav stepped up to score 15 points. Surender Gill also chipped in with five points, though two of them came through tackles.

The defense shone brightly in Yoddha’s last outing. Almost everyone contributed to this aspect of the game. Captain Nitesh Kumar got a great deal of support from Sumit, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, and even the raiders.

Gurdeep, the surprise package, came off the bench and scored four tackle points. He may find a place in the starting line-up.

Probable Starting 7: Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Mohammad Taghi, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Gurdeep

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

It was a tough match to call with both teams tied for several points. One gets the feeling that UP’s victory, despite the failure of Pardeep, shows that they have greater reserves to count upon. The Steelers have good players but they looked off-color in their match against Thalaivas.

Going into the match, the Yoddha have the advantage. It would be an uphill task for the Steelers to fight back and gain ascendancy against their opponents on Wednesday.

Prediction: UP Yoddha to win against Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

