Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22, Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with the Haryana Steelers in the 45th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22. Tamil Thalaivas are presently in fourth spot in the points table with 22 points. They are unbeaten in their last five matches with two wins and three tied games. Their last game against the Patna Pirates ended in a 30-30 draw.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Steelers are in sixth place in the standings with 20 points. They have won two of their last three matches. Haryana are coming off a 41-37 win against the Bengal Warriors in their previous clash.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Match Details

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers, Match 45, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22

Date and Time: January 10, 2022, Monday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7s

Tamil Thalaivas

Tamil Thalaivas did not have the best of starts to the season. However, they have bounced back strong to move up the table. Thalaivas have enjoyed an unbeaten run in their last five matches. Ajinkya Ashok Pawar was their best raider in the last game and picked up twelve raid points. Athul MS also put up a decent showing with six raid points.

PO Surjeet Singh and Sagar Krishna impressed in defense with four and three tackle points respectively. Tamil Thalaivas failed to come together at first but finally seem to have gained confidence. However, they will face a tough challenge against Haryana and they need to perform as a unit.

Probable Starting 7: Athul MS, Bhavani Rajput, PO Surjeet Singh, Himanshu, Sagar, Sagar B Krishna, Ashish.

Haryana Steelers

The Haryana Steelers put up a fine all-round display to beat the Bengal Warriors in their last game. The duo of Meetu Mahender and Vikash Kandola impressed with their brilliant raiding skills. Meetu picked up a Super Ten as well, while Vikash picked up nine raid points. Along with Rohit Gulia, they are looking good as far as the raiding department is concerned.

Jaideep Kuldeep and veteran defender Surender Nada picked up three tackle points each. Mohit picked up four tackle points. Their defense came together well against the Bengal. With Surender Nada's experience and the youngsters performing well, Haryana’s defense will not be easy to get past.

Both their raiders and defenders performed well against the Bengal. Therefore, putting up a complete team effort in the previous fixture will boost their confidence coming into this clash.

Probable Starting 7: Vikash Kandola, Ravi Kumar, Surender Nada, Rohit Gulia, Meetu Mahender, Jaideep Kuldeep, Mohit.

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

The Haryana Steelers are coming off a fine win in their last game. Their raiders and defenders put up a solid team display. Thus, the Haryana unit appears to have an edge coming into this match.

However, Tamil Thalaivas are also unbeaten in their last five games. As they look to continue their unbeaten run, they face stiff competition against Haryana. This should certainly be a mouth-watering battle.

Prediction: Haryana Steelers to get their second consecutive victory and win this match.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2 HD.

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Edited by Parimal

LIVE POLL Q. Athul MS to score 7+ raid points? Yes No 0 votes so far