Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22, Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

The Telugu Titans will be up against the Gujarat Giants in the 48th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 on Tuesday.

The Titans are having a horror run this season. They have suffered four defeats in their last five matches, including three back-to-back losses. The Titans lost 48-38 to U Mumba in their previous fixture and are reeling at the bottom of the table.

Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, have lost their last three games coming into this clash. They suffered a close defeat by one point (27-26) against the Patna Pirates in their most recent fixture.

With just one win from seven games, Gujarat Giants have had a similar campaign to the Titans. They are at the eleventh spot, only a place above the Titans in the league table.

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Match Details

Match: Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants, Match 48, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22

Date and Time: January 11, 2022, Tuesday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7s

Telugu Titans

The Titans have failed to win a single game this season. Ankit Beniwal has been a prominent name for them but he has not been able to maintain consistency. Beniwal registered only six raid points against U Mumba. Galla Raju scored eight raid points while Rakesh Gowda scored seven as their raiders put up a decent show.

Muhammed Shihas scored four tackle points while Ruturaj Koravi picked up three. The Titans will have to step up in defense. They have talented players in their line-up but have failed to put up a collective performance.

Probable Starting 7: Ankit Beniwal, Rajnish / Galla Raju, Rakesh Gowda, Adarsh T, Prince D, Ruturaj Shivaji Koravi, Surender Singh.

Gujarat Giants

Mahendra Ganesh Rajput was the top raider for Gujarat Giants against Patna Pirates, where he picked up seven raid points. Mahendra saw support from Rakesh Narwal (four), Hadi Oshtorak (three) and Rakesh HS (three), all of whom scored raid points.

Rakesh Narwal, Ankit and Girish Maruti Ernak picked up two tackle points each. While the raiders did a decent job, the defense did not look quite as strong. Like the Telugu Titans, Gujarat Giants also need to put up better performances in both departments.

Probable Starting 7: Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Rakesh Narwal, Ankit, Parvesh Bhainswal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Hadi Oshtorak, Rakesh HS.

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

Both sides have struggled in the competition so far. Being placed at the very bottom, they are under pressure to win games.

Gujarat will be disappointed not to have won a close game against the Patna Pirates.

The Titans have a team of potential youngsters but they have so far failed to show up this season. The Titans are desperate for their maiden win in the tournament.

With their morale down, playing the Gujarat Giants, who have also struggled, could be the right opportunity for them to get off the mark.

Prediction: Telugu Titans to beat Gujarat Giants and register their first win of the season.

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2 HD.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

