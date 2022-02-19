Pro Kabaddi League 2022, Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

Gujarat Giants have no other option but to win their last league match against U Mumba if they want to keep their playoff qualification chances alive. For Mumba, this will be their last match of the season. Apart from ending the season on a good note, there isn’t much else at stake for the former champions.

Gujarat produced a superb performance in the defensive department to beat Tamil Thalaivas 43-33 on Friday night. They will have to replicate this effort in less than 24 hours. The Mumbai-based team, on the other hand, suffered a disappointing 28-35 loss to UP Yoddha in its last match on Thursday.

This match might be the last opportunity for Fazel Atrachali to prove that he is still the best man to lead the side. His form this season has been underwhelming. The Iranian veteran has just two high-5s this season. Ending with a third would be on his mind.

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba, Match 131, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: February 19, 2022, Saturday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Probable Playing 7s

Gujarat Giants

The victory over Thalaivas was powered by the impressive troika of captain Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, and Girish Maruti Ernak in defense. Sunil and Girish scored four points each while Bhainswal earned a high-5.

The raiding department struggled a bit initially. Ajay Kumar was out of form and scored just one point in the entire match. With him failing to make a mark, it was substitute Pardeep Kumar who came to the party with five crucial points. He thus deserves a go in the starting 7.

Mahendra Rajput scored a super-10 to lead the way. If Ajay doesn’t start in this match, Rajput will be his team’s lead raider.

Probable Starting 7: Mahendra Rajput, Rakesh, Pardeep Kumar, Hadi Oshtorak, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Girish Maruti Ernak

U Mumba

The Mumbai team depends heavily on two players – raider Abhishek Singh and captain Fazel Atrachali in defense. Both were off-color in the last match. Abhishek managed just four points while Fazel had just two successful tackles.

The reason why Mumbai managed to remain in the match for a long time was that Rinku stepped up with a high-5. Harendra Kumar also scored three tackle points. The two will have to continue their good work.

V Ajith was the best raider for Mumbai against UP with five points. But with Shivam failing to open his account, Ajinkya Kapre might come into the starting 7.

Probable Starting 7: Abhishek Singh, V Ajith, Ajinkya Kapre, Harendra Kumar, Rinku, Fazel Atrachali, Rahul Sethpal

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

Gujarat have everything to play for while Mumbai have nothing to lose and not much to gain either. With the performance they showed on Friday night, the Giants will start as favorites.

Mumbai's raiding issues and Gujarat's solid defense should tilt the match heavily in the latter’s favor.

Prediction: Gujarat Giants to win the match.

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Live Telecast Details and Channels List

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports First, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar

