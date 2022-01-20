Pro Kabaddi League 2022, Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

Tamil Thalaivas are set to face Gujarat Giants in their upcoming match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022. Both teams come into the match on the back of thrilling draws in their previous matches.

After ten matches, the Tamil Thalaivas find themselves seventh on the PKL points table with three wins and two losses, while five games have ended in ties. Their previous match against the Jaipur Pink Panthers ended with a score of 31-31 resulting in both teams splitting the points.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Giants currently find themselves in tenth spot. In their ten matches so far, the team has registered two wins and five losses, while three encounters have ended in ties.

They come into the game having drawn their previous fixture against U Mumba. The tie ended with a scoreline of 24-24.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Match Details

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants, Match 66, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: January 20, 2021, Thursday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7s

Tamil Thalaivas starting 7 in the previous match looked solid with both the raiders and defenders doing their job on the mat. The team is unlikely to make major changes in the starting 7 for the upcoming match against Gujarat Giants.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7: Manjeet, Surjeet Singh, Bhavani Rajput, Sagar, Sahil Singh, K Prapanjan/ Ajinkya Pawar, Mohit

Gujarat Giants, despite getting strong off the blocks, failed to finish the match against U Mumba. They will be looking to carry on the momentum in the upcoming match against Thalaivas and try to win the contest to move up the points table.

Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7: Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ajay Kumar, Girish Maruti, Rakesh Narwal, Rakesh, Hadi Oshtorok/ Ankit

Today's PKL Match Prediction

Manjeet raided well for the Tamil Thalaivas in their previous match but fell just short of the Super 10. He ended the match with nine points in total.

More than the raiders it was the defense that stepped up against the Pink Panthers and did not give away easy points. Captain Surjeet Singh led the defense with five points.

The skipper was equally supported by Sagar, who scored four points in the previous match. While the defenders will look to carry the momentum into the upcoming match as well, the raiders from the Thalaivas will have to step up their game against a strong Gujarat defensive unit if they have to win this contest.

The Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, will be banking on raiders Ajay Kumar and Rakesh Narwal to score points. In the previous match, Ajay Kumar finished with seven points and was well supported by Rakesh Narwal with six points.

Defenders Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal and Girish Maruti Ernak will be hoping to do better against Tamil Thalaivas in the upcoming match.

Prediction: Gujarat Giants are expected to win the match.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

