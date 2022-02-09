Pro Kabaddi League 2022, Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

The Telugu Titans will take on the Gujarat Giants in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 on Wednesday, February 9.

It has been a miserable time for the Titans in the eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League. They are lying at the bottom of the points table and are likely to finish there and will be looking to pick up some consolation victories in their final few encounters.

In their last game on Monday, the Titans were held to a 32-32 tie with the Bengal Warriors. On the same day, the Giants lost their game against the Jaipur Pink Panthers 31-36.

This is a must-win game for Gujarat. They have been inconsistent this season and need a good winning streak now to keep their chances of going ahead in the tournament alive.

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Match Details

Match: Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants, Match 105, Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Date and Time: February 9, 2022, Wednesday, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7s

Telugu Titans

It’s too late in the tournament for the Titans to make any wholesale changes in their side. The defense of the Telugu side hasn’t done too badly and did a decent job even in the match against the Warriors.

The likes of Sandeep Kandola, Akash Choudhary, Adarsh T and Surinder Singh have come up with good efforts throughout the tournament. Against the Bengal Warriors, they also received good support from their raiders.

Ankit Beniwal fell just one short of his super-10 while Rajnish had a good day with seven points. The green and yellow card for the latter is a reminder that he needs to keep his conduct under check.

Probable Starting 7: Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Adarsh T, Surinder Singh, Akash Choudhary, Sandeep Kandola, C Arun.

Gujarat Giants

The Giants have also been quite good in their defense, which has been their strength since their debut in the PKL circuit. Unfortunately, they don’t have a raider who has been as successful as Maninder Singh or Pawan Sehrawat. The trio of Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, and Ajay Kumar need to collectively lift their team.

The defense depends a lot on Parvesh Bhainswal. He needs good support from captain Sunil Kumar, Ankit, and Girish Maruti Ernak. Hadi Oshtorak may be considered for the starting 7 as well with his all-round abilities.

Probable Starting 7: Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Ajay Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Hadi Oshtorak, Girish Maruti Ernak.

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

It’s difficult to see the Titans lifting their performance greatly at this stage of the tournament, though they can still spring a surprise. However, one has to favor the Giants’ chances in this match due to them performing better than their opponents throughout this tournament.

They also have more at stake than the Titans, which could push them to elevate their display.

Prediction: Gujarat Giants to win.

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Live Telecast Details and Channels List

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

