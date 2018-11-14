Pro Kabaddi League 218, Match 63: U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls, Player Ratings

Gaurav Kadam FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 123 // 14 Nov 2018, 22:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Darshan Kadian was the top raider for U Mumba

The inter-zone challenge week carried on in the Mumbai leg of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 with a top of the tables clash as the home side U Mumba faced off against the Bengaluru Bulls at the NSCI Dome in SVP Stadium, Mumbai.

The first match of the day had seen Tamil Thalaivas share the spoils in an exciting encounter with the Haryana Steelers.

U Mumba came into the match on the back of a much-needed win over the UP Yoddha after losing two matches in a row in front of the home crowd. Siddharth Desai has been the star man in the raiding unit for the side with his Super 10s but was rested tonight. Darshan Kadian and Abolfazl Maghsoudlou were the starting raiders for the team tonight. The defence also saw a change as Rajguru Subramanian stepped in for Vinod Kumar in the cover position. Surender Singh and Rohit Rana played in the cover position with the young man Singh hoping to continue his momentum after a seven-point effort last night against the UP Yoddhas.

Bengaluru Bulls came into this match on the back of four consecutive wins and have been the in-form team from the Zone B this season. The raiding duo of Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and Rohit Kumar have been running riot on defences in the league. The skipper Rohit Kumar especially had been in great form lately after starting out slow this season. Kashiling Adake has been a great third option for the Bulls with his crucial raids as well as defensive contributions. The defence has been spearheaded by the young defender Mahender Singh, who picked up eight points in their win over the UP Yoddha. Ashish Sangwan, Raju Lal Choudhary and Sandeep hoped to get to a consistent run of form against the U Mumba side.

U Mumba staved off a second-half comeback by the Bengaluru Bulls to end up winning 32-29 after a strong all-around effort from the team in a dominating first half.

U Mumba

Fazel Atrachali - (5/10)

The U Mumba skipper looked in good touch on the left corner with his deadly ankle holds and blocks to keep the Bengaluru raiders down. However, he gave away a couple of easy raid points in the second half taking the game close in the end.

Surender Singh - (8/10)

The in-form defender continued his good form tonight as he combined well with his fellow defender Rohit Rana. He finished with a High 5 for the second game in a row with his stellar ankle holds from the cover position.

Dharmaraj Cheralathan - (4/10)

The veteran defender was a strong presence for U Mumba and worked well with Rajguru Subramanian and Fazel Atrachali to execute the tackles on the Bengaluru raiders and keep them in check.

Rohit Rana - (4/10)

The cover defender played well alongside Surender Singh in the U Mumba backline to execute a good number of dashes and chain tackles. However, he was the target during the running hand touches and gave away a few touch points.

Rajguru Subramanian - (3/10)

The defender came back into the lineup and was a good support to Dharmaraj Cheralathan providing his support for a couple of chain tackles.

Abolfazl Maghsoudlou - (5/10)

The Iranian raider got a rare start tonight and did well to pick up a few raid points, including a couple in a do-or-die raid situation. He scored five raid points in the end.

Darshan Kadian - (8/10)

The raider got his second start in a row and delivered when it counted as he picked up seven points in the first half itself tonight. He finished just shy of the Super 10 adding just two raid points in the second half of the match.

1 / 2 NEXT