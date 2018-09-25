Pro Kabaddi League: 5 raiders who you might not know played for Bengaluru Bulls

The Bengaluru Bulls' defence tries to bring down Kashiling Adake

Runners-up from the second season of the Pro Kabaddi League, the Bengaluru Bulls will be chasing an elusive title when they take to the mat for their first match against the Tamil Thalaivas on the 10th of October 2018 at the Jawaharlal Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

The Bulls, who were led by versatile all-rounder Manjeet Chhillar in the inaugural season finished in second-last place and against all odds, made it to the finals in the next season where they well felled in the finals by U Mumba. However, since then, the results have not really come their way as they have finished 7th (3rd season), 6th (4th season) and agonizingly missed out on a spot in the playoffs stage from the fifth season despite a stunning resurgence in the final few legs of the previous season.

For the sixth season, the major predicament of being over-dependent on Rohit Kumar seems to have found an answer with the addition of seasoned raider Kashiling Adake and youngsters Pawan Sehrawat and Harish Naik. While the raiding front has seen a lot of different faces, there have been a few who have had quick appearances in Bulls colors.

Here are five raiders, who you might have forgotten to have represented the Bulls in the past.

#5 Rakesh Narwal

Rakesh Narwal in action

The talented raider has played for four different teams in the Pro Kabaddi League, most recently making an appearance for the Gujarat Fortunegiants in the fifth season. However, what most people do not know that he started his career with the Bengaluru Bulls.

Making his PKL debut with the Bengaluru Bulls in Season 2, Rakesh Narwal played a total of 11 matches in the season and did not go too well, picking up just 21 points.

In the third season, he moved to the Patna Pirates where he featured in just a solitary game while for Gujarat in season five, Narwal scored 18 points from 6 matches.

As part of the sixth season, Rakesh Narwal will be raiding for the Bengal Warriors, his fourth team in four seasons.

