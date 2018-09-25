Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Pro Kabaddi League: 5 raiders who you might not know played for Bengaluru Bulls

Prasen Moudgal
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
28   //    25 Sep 2018, 22:00 IST

The Bengaluru Bulls' defense tries to bring down Kashiling Adake
The Bengaluru Bulls' defence tries to bring down Kashiling Adake

Runners-up from the second season of the Pro Kabaddi League, the Bengaluru Bulls will be chasing an elusive title when they take to the mat for their first match against the Tamil Thalaivas on the 10th of October 2018 at the Jawaharlal Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

The Bulls, who were led by versatile all-rounder Manjeet Chhillar in the inaugural season finished in second-last place and against all odds, made it to the finals in the next season where they well felled in the finals by U Mumba. However, since then, the results have not really come their way as they have finished 7th (3rd season), 6th (4th season) and agonizingly missed out on a spot in the playoffs stage from the fifth season despite a stunning resurgence in the final few legs of the previous season.

For the sixth season, the major predicament of being over-dependent on Rohit Kumar seems to have found an answer with the addition of seasoned raider Kashiling Adake and youngsters Pawan Sehrawat and Harish Naik. While the raiding front has seen a lot of different faces, there have been a few who have had quick appearances in Bulls colors.

Here are five raiders, who you might have forgotten to have represented the Bulls in the past.

#5 Rakesh Narwal

Rakesh Narwal in action
Rakesh Narwal in action

The talented raider has played for four different teams in the Pro Kabaddi League, most recently making an appearance for the Gujarat Fortunegiants in the fifth season. However, what most people do not know that he started his career with the Bengaluru Bulls.

Making his PKL debut with the Bengaluru Bulls in Season 2, Rakesh Narwal played a total of 11 matches in the season and did not go too well, picking up just 21 points.

In the third season, he moved to the Patna Pirates where he featured in just a solitary game while for Gujarat in season five, Narwal scored 18 points from 6 matches.

As part of the sixth season, Rakesh Narwal will be raiding for the Bengal Warriors, his fourth team in four seasons.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Pro Kabaddi 2018 Season 6 Bengaluru Bulls Rajesh Mondal Pardeep Narwal
Prasen Moudgal
SENIOR ANALYST
A batting all-rounder in gully cricket who takes inspiration from the evolving world of sport to pen down thoughts and share the love of sports!
Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Season 6: 5 players who can shine...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League: Team analysis of Bengaluru Bulls
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 6: Predicting Bengaluru Bulls'...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2018: 5 teams that spent the...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Bengaluru Bulls Schedule: Time...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Complete Schedule 
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: 5 players who should have...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: Top 5 all-rounders to watch...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Season 6: Predicting the twelve...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 5 raiders who you might not know...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us