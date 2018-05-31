Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2018: Full list of players bought by Puneri Paltan

They may have lost Deepak Niwas Hooda, but Puneri Paltan have managed to sign Nitin Tomar this season.

Puneri Paltan have have spent Rs 386.42 lakh this season.

Puneri Puneri Paltan have made some big signings ahead of the sixth season of the Pro Kabaddi League, during the auctions that were held in Mumbai, on Thursday.

The Pune side had already retained some of their top players like raiders Rajesh Mondal (Rs 24.55 lakh), GB More (Rs 13.57 lakh), defender Girish Ernak (Rs 49.10 lakh) and all-rounder Sandeep Narwal (Rs 72.60 lakh).

They have further added to their squad with the signing of Nitin Tomar, who became the highest-paid player last season after UP Yoddha bought him for Rs 93 lakh. This is likely to compensate for the loss of their captain Deepak Niwas Hooda, who was signed by Jaipur Pink Panthers for Rs 115 lakhs.

The Pune-based side has added a number of young players in the form of raiders Monu and Vikash Khatri, defender Rinku Narwal and all-rounder Amit Kumar, who were picked up from the Future Kabaddi Heroes programme.

Having signed Ashan Kumar as their new head coach for the upcoming season, Puneri Paltan will be looking to put up a good fight for the 2018 Pro Kabaddi League title, as they are led by the Nitin Tomar and Rajesh Mondal.

Puneri Paltan

Raiders:

Rajesh Mondal [Retained] - ₹24.55 lakh

More GB [Retained] - ₹13.57 lakh

Nitin Tomar - ₹115 lakh

Deepak Kumar Dahiya - ₹12 lakh

Parvesh - ₹8 lakh

Akshay Jadhav - ₹8 lakh

Monu [NYP] - ₹6.6 lakh

Vikash Khatri [NYP] - ₹6.6 lakh

Defenders:

Girish Maruti Ernak [Retained] - ₹49.10 lakh

Vinod Kumar - ₹20.2 lakh

Ravi Kumar - ₹16 lakh

Rinku Narwal [NYP] - ₹6.6 lakh

Bajrang - ₹5 lakh

All-rounders:

Sandeep Narwal [Retained] - ₹72.60 lakh

Amit Kumar [NYP]- ₹6.6 lakh

Takamitsu Kono - ₹8 lakh

Sanjay Shreshta - ₹8 lakh

