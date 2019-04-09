Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2019: Full list of players bought by the Patna Pirates

The Patna Pirates have done a good job at the auction and will look to win this season under the leadership of Pardeep Narwal and Surender Nada.

The Patna Pirates have been one of the most consistent teams in the Pro Kabaddi League and have made it to the playoffs 5 times in 6 seasons. The Pirates are the only team to win the title more than once and have won the title 3 times, in PKL season 3, 4 and 5. Their winning streak was however broken by the Bengaluru Bulls who won PKL Season 6.

Pardeep Narwal has been the 'Poster Boy' of the team and he has been inspirational both as a captain and as a raider. He's the biggest star to emerge from the league and is the highest points-scorer in the team's history.

The team has revolved around him for the last couple of seasons and it didn't work well for Patna last season when they failed to make it to the playoffs. The side really lacked in their defensive options as Jaideep was the only player who could get some tackle points under his belt.

They have gone for a fresh start this season as they have focused on strengthening their defense and made a couple of smart buys this season. The team bought the left-corner defender Surender Nada for ₹77 lakh this season and he's a great defender apart from being a good leader.

Patna have always been a strong side in the Pro Kabaddi League and their team looks strong team on paper. Here's the complete list of players bought by the Patna Pirates.

Raiders

Pardeep Narwal [Elite Retained Player]

Jang Kun Lee [₹40 Lakh] (Overseas)

Mohit (New Young Player)

Mohammad Maghsoudlou [₹35 Lakh] (Overseas)

Defenders

Surender Nada [₹77 Lakh]

Neeraj Kumar [₹44.75 Lakh]

Jaideep [₹35 Lakh]

Jawahar Dagar [₹13 Lakh] [Elite Retained Player]

Ravinder [₹10 Lakh]

Ashish [₹6 Lakh]

All-Rounders

Hadi Oshtorak [₹16 Lakh] (Overseas)

Vikas Jaglan [₹8 Lakh] (Elite Retained Player)

Mahendra Choudhary [₹6 Lakh]

