Video: Haryana Steelers troll raider Surjeet Singh on Twitter, ask Priyanka Chopra for help

Can Surjeet Singh be the next Dwayne Johnson?

Surjeet Singh (blue) played for Dabang Delhi in Season 3

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 is all set to begin on July 28 and teams are gearing up for what promises to be the biggest tournament of its kind in the history of Indian sport. The new season will feature a whopping 12 teams after four new ones were added for this season. Teams from Gujarat, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh will be a part of the latest edition of the competition.

The Haryana team, known as the Haryana Steelers, is owned by the JSW Group, who also run the two-time I-League champions Bengaluru FC. They will play their home games in Sonepat, which is considered to be the cradle of Indian kabaddi. All the teams are currently preparing for the new season with fitness camps across the country and showcasing glimpses on social media, including the Steelers, who recently posted a hilarious video of raider Surjeet Singh.

The former Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi man can be seen running on a treadmill in the video, to which the team have written, “Hey Priyanka Chopra, if they are casting for a sequel of the Baywatch movie, give us a shout-out! Surjeet is just the guy for some scenes.”

Surjeet will be one of the key players for the Haryana team going into the new season and will look to take his team to the playoffs. In the 22 matches he has played in the league, he has scored 101 raid points and four tackle points.

Joining him on the mat will be star defenders Surender Nada and Mohit Chhillar, along with veteran raider Wazir Singh, as the Steelers will aim to make Season 5 a memorable debut.

You can watch the video here: