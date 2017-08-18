Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: 5 best matches from Ahmedabad leg

Gujarat Fortunegiants led from the front in their home leg.

by Somesh Chandran Top 5 / Top 10 18 Aug 2017, 17:12 IST

The Ahmedabad leg of Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 belonged to one team and one team only. One week into the tournament, fans and critics began to wonder if playing at home was a double-edged sword. The home support was no doubt critical but at what price?

The Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls bore the brunt of an extremely congested line of home fixtures. But the Gujarat Fortunegaints proved all of us wrong. Unbeaten for an entire week, Sukesh Hegde’s team went on a five-match winning run before securing a draw in their final home game. The Ahmedabad leg produced some nail-biting matches and some dominating performances. Let’s take a look at five of the best!

#1 Gujarat Fortunegiants vs U Mumba

Match number 23 was the very first match of the Ahmedabad leg and the fans were treated to a supremely efficient performance from the home side. Up against an inconsistent Mumbai, Gujarat completely dismantled Anup and co. from the get go. The home side’s squad depth truly came to the fore.

They showed that they weren’t solely dependent on their usual suspects – Sukesh and Fazel. Rohit Gulia scored a massive nine points and was Gujarat’s star raider on that night. Giving him company in defence was Iranian defender, Abozar Mighani who chipped in with an impressive high five. Gujarat ended up winning the match 39-21, thus stamping their authority at home from Day 1.