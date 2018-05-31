Pro Kabaddi League Season 6: 5 things to know about Monu Goyat, the costliest player in PKL history

Learn more about Monu Goyat, the historical buy in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 Auction.

Monu Goyat was bought by the Haryana Steelers for a mammoth INR 1.51 Crores

Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 begins in October this year but the first bit of action from the league has already begun and it has been an incredible start at that. The first day of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 auction took place in the city of Mumbai on 30th May. A total of 83 players went under the hammer which included the overseas players and the top Indian players. The twelve franchises in the Pro Kabaddi League got an opportunity to fill up their ranks with the best of the talent pool available from all across India and the world.

The biggest buy that emerged was former Patna Pirates raider Monu Goyat who was bought by the JSW-owned franchise Haryana Steelers for a record-breaking sum of 1.51 crores, becoming the most expensive player in Pro Kabaddi League history. The Steelers stowed off competition during the bidding war from Dabang Delhi KC and former PKL champions U Mumba to land Goyat amidst loud applause from the people present at the auction hall.

We take a look at some of the things that Kabaddi fans should know about the star raider for the Haryana Steelers ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 6.

1. Monu Goyat started playing Kabaddi at a very young age

Monu started playing Kabaddi after getting inspiration from his uncle at a young age of 5 years. He was always more interested in playing Kabaddi than the studies in school. His family encouraged him to play the sport and as a result, he decided to pursue his passion for Kabaddi with more intent.

2. Monu missed out on the earlier seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League due to his job

Monu is employed by the Services and has been representing the Services Sports Control Board for many years in Kabaddi. During the first three seasons of the PKL, players from the Services team were not allowed in the PKL Auction and as a result, Monu was not able to participate in the league.

3. Bengal Warriors was his first team in the Pro Kabaddi League

After the embargo on the players from the Services team was lifted, Monu Goyat entered the Season 4 auction. He was bought by the Bengal Warriors franchise and formed a formidable raiding partnership with South Korean raider Jang Kun Lee. Monu managed to score a total of 59 raid points in the 13 matches that he played for the franchise.

4. Last season was the breakout season for Monu

After he impressed as the supporting raider for Jang Kun Lee, Patna Pirates decided to take him onboard in the Season 5 of the PKL. This decision proved to be a fruitful one as Monu went on to form the deadliest raiding partnership in the league alongside Pardeep Narwal. Monu managed to score 191 raid points as a secondary raider, which is a highly impressive feat thus building the foundation for his mammoth bid this year.

5. Goyat led Services to Federation Cup glory earlier this year

Monu Goyat was part of the Services team that was defeated in the Senior National Championships this year in January. However, Monu redeemed himself and the Services when he, along with Pardeep Narwal lead the Services to glory in the final of the Senior Federation Cup. The duo led the side with their impressive raiding to put behind the loss in the Senior National Championship and win the Federation Cup that was held in Mumbai.

Monu Goyat beat the record from last year by a huge margin when Nitin Tomar was acquired by the UP Yoddha for 93 Lakhs. This year, there were 5 players before Monu who broke this record held by Tomar but he surpassed them all breaching the 1.5 Crores mark as the auction reached its final stages. Telugu Titans' Rahul Chaudhari, Puneri Paltan's Nitin Tomar, Jaipur Pink Panther's Deepak Niwas Hooda, UP Yoddha's Rishank Devadiga and Iranian defender Fazel Atrachali, who was snapped up by U Mumba, were the other players who went for 1 crore or more on the first day of the auction leaving Kabaddi fans all over the world in sheer delight.

Monu Goyat has been elevated from the position of a supporting raider to the lead raider by the Haryana Steelers and the big price tag surely brings more pressure onto the shoulders of the young raider. He has never been in the role of the lead raider for a team and shone as the supporting raider. However, it is evident from his game so far in two seasons that he is capable of handling the pressure and churning out the results in critical situations, which is what will be expected from him come October this year.

Aren't you excited about the PKL? What are your thoughts on the auction? Let us know in the comments section below!