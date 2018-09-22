Pro Kabaddi League Season 6: 5 Best Raiders from Tamil Thalaivas

Subhashish Majumdar FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 162 // 22 Sep 2018, 21:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Thalaiavas will be looking to improve their win record in Season 6

Captain Ajay Thakur was impressive as ever as the debutants wowed their fans in spite of finishing bottom of the heap in Zone B of Season 5.

Bolstered by some smart moves at the PKL auction, the Chennai-based franchise seems to have found the perfect balance and will now look to challenge their adversaries afresh when they get their campaign underway on October 7.

Edachery Bhaskaran the man who guided U Mumbai all the way to the top in Season 2 will now be coaching Tamil Thalaivas who procured the services of 19 players for the upcoming season.

The team co-owned by Sachin Tendulkar managed to win just 6 of their 22 encounters last season but have retained Ajay Thakur, Amit Hooda, and C. Arun, all of whom played key roles for the side.

In addition, they have roped in Sukesh Hegde, Jasvir Singh, Surjeet Singh, Athul MS, and K. Jayaseelan in the raiding department.

Here is the look at the Top 5 raiders whose contributions will be vital for the Thalaivas to succeed in the upcoming season.

#5 K Jayaseelan

If the Chennai team had their way, the promising 20-year-old would have been part of the squad for their debut season. Since that failed to happen, K Jayaseelan now finds himself in the Thalaiva's ranks for Season 6 after having been picked up for a price of 12 lakhs at the PKL auction.

The youngster was spotted by Ajay Thakur last year who was keen on welcoming the Tamil Nadu raider to the side ever since. The captain himself has made no secret of the fact that he is impressed by Jayaseelan's skills and that makes him the newest raider to watch out for.

#4 Surjeet Singh

The Haryana lad began his PKL journey with Dabang Delhi in Season 3 and was impressive right at the outset earning 68 points in the 12 matches that he played. Surjeet who also represents Services played the role of a secondary striker for Season 4 title-holders Patna Pirates.

The star raider was part of the Indian team that won gold in the 2014 Asian Games and displayed his raiding prowess for Haryana Steelers last season picking up 63 points from 17 matches.

The Tamil Thallaivas will now look to Surjeet to improve their fortunes in the upcoming season as his overall statistics leave no room for doubt as to capabilities. The Navy man earned a total of 168 points from 39 matches with a successful raid percentage of 33.24%.

1 / 4 NEXT