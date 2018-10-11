×
Pro Kabaddi League Season 6, Match 11: Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants | Preview and Predicted Lineups

Gopal Mishra
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
134   //    11 Oct 2018, 19:06 IST

Can Surender Nada and Co. restrain Gujarat's raiders?
Can Surender Nada and Co. restrain Gujarat's raiders?

As we move on to the Haryana leg of the tournament, the home side Haryana Steelers' take on the Gujarat Fortunegiants at the Motilal Nehru School of Sports in Sonepat.

The Steelers' would look to leave the defeat to the Puneri Paltan behind, and go all out to start their home leg with a win.

While defensively the Steelers', led by their captain Surender Nada, performed well in their last match, it was their attack which lacked teeth without the services of their primary raider Monu Goyat.

The experienced raider, Wazir Singh looked a little slow on his feet and should be replaced with either the Bangladeshi Md. Zakir Hossain or the young all-rounder Kuldeep Singh.

Vikas Khandola, was the only one, who looked a little comfortable and scored 7 touches and 1 bonus point while on his attack.

Gujarat Fortunegiants on the other hand almost got everything right in their match against the Dabang Delhi, what they were missing was a little calm and precision to avoid giving up a winning position. Gujarat's raiders were found lacking a killer instinct and could manage just 17 raid points.

A lot is expected of the young raiding contingent comprising of Sachin, K.Prapanjan, Rohit Gulia, and Mahendra Rajput, while all of them managed to get on the scoreboard, none of them were consistent enough to leave a decisive impact on the game.

The Fortunegiants' team looks more or less set, with their core - Sachin, Rohit Gulia, Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal, working well. Their only major cause of concern seemed to be the left corner, C Kalai Arasan, who could be replaced by Sachin Vittala.

Probable playing 7:

Haryana Steelers: Surender Nada (c), Monu Goyat, Vikash Khandola, Anand Tomar/Wazir Singh, Sunil, Sachin Shingade, and Mayur Shivtarkar

Gujarat Fortunegiants: Sunil Kumar (c), Sachin, K.Prapanjan, Rohit Gulia, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sachin Vittala, and Ruturaj Koravi

When and where to watch: 20.00 IST on the Star Sports network and on the digital streaming platform, Hotstar.

Pro Kabaddi Season 6 Haryana Steelers Gujarat Fortune Giants Surender Nada Monu Goyat Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 Schedule
Gopal Mishra
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Passionate about international multi-sport events, the likes of Olympics, Asian and Commonwealth Games. Follow any and all sporting events with an Indian participation, but slightly biased towards Kabaddi, Badminton, and Athletics. The ultimate dream is to see India become a sporting superpower, and want to do my bit in nurturing and spreading this culture.
