Pro Kabaddi League Season 6, Match 17: Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans | Preview and Predicted Lineups

Gopal Mishra
ANALYST
Preview
12   //    15 Oct 2018, 12:43 IST

Can Rahul Chaudhari come up with another Super 10?

Bengal Warriors are to take on the Telugu Titans in a Zone B clash at the Motilal Nehru School of Sports in Sonepat in the first match scheduled for tomorrow i.e. Tuesday evening.

Both the teams are coming off of comprehensive wins in their previous matches and would look to continue their fine form.

The Warriors, although a little shaky to begin with, in their match against the Thalaivas, got their act together and gained momentum to win the encounter. Their attack led by Maninder Singh, with the support of Mahesh Goud and Jang Kun Lee were not at their best but still managed to better the Thalaivas, with help from their defence.

While the Warriors would like to continue with contributions from both their attack and defence, they would surely be striving to improve their game against the stronger Telugu Titans.

The Titans are unbeaten in the tournament with 2 wins from their 2 matches and would be in no mood to relinquish their winning streak.

While their defence, led by the duo of Vishal Bhardwaj and Abozar Mighani, were functioning at their best in their previous match, the attack comprising the likes of the prolific Rahul Chaudhari and Nilesh Salunkhe could only manage 17 raid points.

The Titans' raiders have to tread with caution against a strong Warriors' defence comprising the likes of Ran Singh, Surjeet Singh, and Shrikant Tewthia and need to bring their A-game into the match in order to take the game home.

Probable playing 7:

Bengal Warriors: Surjeet Singh (c), Maninder Singh, Mahesh Goud, Jang Kun Lee/Rakesh Narwal, Ran Singh, Shrikant Tewthia, and Vijin Thangadurai

Telugu Titans: Vishal Bhardwaj (c), Rahul Chaudhari, Nilesh Salunkhe, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Farhad Milaghardan, Anil Kumar, and Abozar Mighani

When and where to watch: 20.00 IST on the Star Sports network and on the digital streaming platform, Hotstar.

Gopal Mishra
ANALYST
Passionate about international multi-sport events, the likes of Olympics, Asian and Commonwealth Games. Follow any and all sporting events with an Indian participation, but slightly biased towards Kabaddi, Badminton, and Athletics. The ultimate dream is to see India become a sporting superpower, and want to do my bit in nurturing and spreading this culture.
