Pro Kabaddi League Season 7: 5 raiders to watch out for at the auction

Shreya Shreeja
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
215   //    30 Mar 2019, 07:39 IST

The seventh season of Pro Kabaddi League is all set to commence from the 19th of July
The seventh season of Pro Kabaddi League is all set to commence from the 19th of July

Last year on 30th and 31st of May, the auctions for the sixth installment of Pro Kabaddi League took place and decided the fate of all the players who went under the hammer.

Guess what, the auction for PKL 7 is back, this time on the 8th and 9th April 2019. Mashal sports also declared the official elite retained players' list on the 25th of March.

Also read: Players that were retained by their teams for the approaching season

Twelve teams from all across the nation will clash against each other for the coveted PKL trophy. Last season, Pawan Sehrawat's Bengaluru Bulls managed to seize the prized cup from the giant hands of Gujarat Fortune Giants.

However, this year's retained players' list is pretty shocking as sublime players like Rahul Chaudhari, Siddharth Desai, Nitesh Kumar, Rishank Devadiga and last year's costliest player Monu Goyat were left out by their teams.

Last year was epic as we witnessed some raiders perform wizardry on the mat live (not real magic though). The purple-orange mat became their stage, where they executed some brilliant raids, high jumps, frog jumps and what not!

Let us now have a look at the raiders who can get the highest bid in the upcoming auctions:

#5. Prashanth Kumar Rai

Prashanth Kumar Rai
Prashanth Kumar Rai

Prashanth Kumar Rai, the tall and extremely skilled Mangalore-born player played for UP Yoddhas last season. This ace raider was bought by Yoddhas' management for ₹79 lakhs in 2018. He was also the priciest player on the Day 2 of the auctions.

Rai managed to scoop out a total of 144 raid points in 21 matches. He was one of the best players of UP and played a massive role in his team qualifying for the playoffs. Kumar brought that spark of hope to the team when it was lost.

Prashanth proved his worth and never failed to perform whenever his team was suffering. He surely has the capability of fetching a fat bid in the approaching auctions.

Also read: Pro Kabaddi League Season 7: Detailed analysis of the Elite Retained Players' list



