Pro Kabaddi League Season 7: Detailed analysis of the Elite Retained Players' list

Shreya Shreeja FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 471 // 28 Mar 2019, 09:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 7 auctions will take place on the 8th and 9th of April 2019

While cricket fans all across the globe are celebrating the season of IPL, Mashal Sports on 25th March 2019 released the official list of Retained Elite Players for the seventh installment of the Pro Kabaddi League. The auctions will take place on the 8th and 9th of April. Also, the league is all set to commence from the 19th of July, 2019.

A total of 29 players were retained by the twelve franchises from every corner of India. Mashal Sports has now allowed the retention of six elite players instead of four, to increase team stability. Teams were permitted to retain players from either category A, B or C, with a maximum of two each from Category A and B.

A new category was introduced by the league where a team can retain a New Young Player once his two-year contract is completed under the Retained Young Players' category. The retained young players' list is yet to be revealed.

Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner, VIVO Pro Kabaddi said, “The League is cognizant of the significance of squad continuity and long-term association of players with their respective teams towards creating strong hooks and bonds for fans as well as sponsors."

He further stated, "With this realization, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League has consistently strengthened its Player Retention Policy to facilitate and augment squad continuity to benefit players as well as their teams.”

Let us now have a deeper look at the retained players' list:

Bengal Warriors

Baldev Singh and Maninder Singh

Bengal Warriors' management has retained Maninder Singh and Baldev Singh, which is a pretty fine decision. Maninder, ever since his comeback has done an exceptional job. He for sure is priceless for the team.

Baldev Singh showed a satisfactory performance last season and pitched in points whenever required. This right corner defender managed to scoop in a total of 28 points in 18 matches in his debut attempt.

Advertisement

However, it is a shocker as elite players like Surjeet Narwal, Ran Singh, and South Korean superstar Jang Kun Lee, were not retained by the franchise. They have contributed massively in the past; not retaining them might cost the Warriors heavily.

Bengaluru Bulls

Rohit Kumar, Pawan Sehrawat & Ashish Sangwan

The defending champions Bengaluru Bulls, have retained Rohit Kumar, the sublime Pawan Sehrawat and Ashish Sangwan. The team management made an apt decision by keeping these three prolific players in the team.

Pawan Sehrawat, the MVP of the Bulls, was the reason why Bengaluru Bulls lifted the trophy last season. He scored a leviathan total of 282 points in 22 matches, which was wickedly amazing! Rohit and Ashish, equally magnificent players, have been a part of the Bulls' squad since long.

Kashiling Adake, Harish Naik, and Bulldozer Mahender Singh would have added even more value to the squad. In spite of all that, the three players retained by Bengaluru are just perfect!

1 / 6 NEXT

Advertisement