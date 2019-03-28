×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pro Kabaddi League Season 7: Detailed analysis of the Elite Retained Players' list

Shreya Shreeja
ANALYST
Feature
471   //    28 Mar 2019, 09:59 IST

VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 7 auctions will take place on the 8th and 9th of April 2019
VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 7 auctions will take place on the 8th and 9th of April 2019

While cricket fans all across the globe are celebrating the season of IPL, Mashal Sports on 25th March 2019 released the official list of Retained Elite Players for the seventh installment of the Pro Kabaddi League. The auctions will take place on the 8th and 9th of April. Also, the league is all set to commence from the 19th of July, 2019.

A total of 29 players were retained by the twelve franchises from every corner of India. Mashal Sports has now allowed the retention of six elite players instead of four, to increase team stability. Teams were permitted to retain players from either category A, B or C, with a maximum of two each from Category A and B.

A new category was introduced by the league where a team can retain a New Young Player once his two-year contract is completed under the Retained Young Players' category. The retained young players' list is yet to be revealed.

Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner, VIVO Pro Kabaddi said, “The League is cognizant of the significance of squad continuity and long-term association of players with their respective teams towards creating strong hooks and bonds for fans as well as sponsors." 

He further stated, "With this realization, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League has consistently strengthened its Player Retention Policy to facilitate and augment squad continuity to benefit players as well as their teams.”

Let us now have a deeper look at the retained players' list: 

Bengal Warriors

Baldev Singh and Maninder Singh
Baldev Singh and Maninder Singh

Bengal Warriors' management has retained Maninder Singh and Baldev Singh, which is a pretty fine decision. Maninder, ever since his comeback has done an exceptional job. He for sure is priceless for the team.

Baldev Singh showed a satisfactory performance last season and pitched in points whenever required. This right corner defender managed to scoop in a total of 28 points in 18 matches in his debut attempt.

Advertisement

However, it is a shocker as elite players like Surjeet Narwal, Ran Singh, and South Korean superstar Jang Kun Lee, were not retained by the franchise. They have contributed massively in the past; not retaining them might cost the Warriors heavily. 

Bengaluru Bulls

Rohit Kumar, Pawan Sehrawat & Ashish Sangwan
Rohit Kumar, Pawan Sehrawat & Ashish Sangwan

The defending champions Bengaluru Bulls, have retained Rohit Kumar, the sublime Pawan Sehrawat and Ashish Sangwan. The team management made an apt decision by keeping these three prolific players in the team.

Pawan Sehrawat, the MVP of the Bulls, was the reason why Bengaluru Bulls lifted the trophy last season. He scored a leviathan total of 282 points in 22 matches, which was wickedly amazing! Rohit and Ashish, equally magnificent players, have been a part of the Bulls' squad since long.

Kashiling Adake, Harish Naik, and Bulldozer Mahender Singh would have added even more value to the squad. In spite of all that, the three players retained by Bengaluru are just perfect!

1 / 6 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Pro Kabaddi 2018 U Mumba Bengaluru Bulls Pawan Kumar Sehrawat Pardeep Narwal
Shreya Shreeja
ANALYST
Shreya Shreeja is a 17-year-old sports buff and an ardent Kabaddi fan. She loves expressing her thoughts and ideas by writing them. A huge bookworm that she is, Shreya can be found with her head immersed in a book during her free time.
Pro Kabaddi League Season 7: Official list of the Elite Retained Players announced
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: 3 players who could receive the highest bids at the auction
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: 5 players who should have been retained
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: All Star 7
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: Top 10 bargain deals for the auction
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: Top 5 all-rounders to watch out for at the auction
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: List of teams qualified for the playoffs 
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: The team of the season
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Top 5 raiders from the season
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 6: Top 5 Raiders from the tournament
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us