Pro Kabaddi League: Starting date for season 6 officially announced

Shreya Shreeja FOLLOW ANALYST News 470 // 30 Jul 2018, 14:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 will start from 5th of October 2018

What's the story?

A few days afore, the starting date of Pro Kabaddi League 6 was announced. However, due to an alter of plans, the sixth edition of India's biggest league will kick-start from the 5th of October 2018. The format of the 3-months long season will be the same as that of season 5 with the twelve respective teams battling for the iconic trophy.

Before the upcoming league, Asian Games 2018 Kabaddi is all set to start from the 19th of August. Talismanic player Ajay Thakur, who captained team India during the Kabaddi Masters 2018 Dubai, will lead Team India once again.

In case you didn't know

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) started back in 2014 with Jaipur Pink Panthers as the inaugural champions. Since then, kabaddi has undergone a tectonic evolution. With five successful seasons and the sixth one yet to come, Pro Kabaddi League has chalked-up the position of the biggest championship in India.

Patna Pirates is the most successful team with three titles to its name. They have won the trophy thrice in seasons 3, 4 and 5. U Mumba won the second season after defeating Bengaluru Bulls.

Pro Kabaddi League final in season 5 garnered more engrossment than the Indian shuttler PV Sindhu's Rio Olympics final and became the most-watched non-cricket event on the Indian Television after the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Heart of the Matter

The latest auctions of the sixth edition took place on the 30th and 31st of May with Monu Goyat priced as the costliest player in the history of PKL auctions. He bagged a whopping Rs 151 lakhs. Monu grabbed the headlines as he emerged as the highest paid non-cricket Indian athlete after the auctions.

Other players like Rahul Chaudhari (Rs 129 lakhs), Deepak Hooda (Rs 115 lakhs), Nitin Tomar (Rs 115 lakhs) and Rishank Devadiga (Rs 111 lakhs) also joined the crorepati club. Iranian glory Fazel Atrachali became the most expensive foreign player after U Mumba bought him for a hefty price of Rs 100 lakhs.

What's next?

With the dates announced two months prior the league, teams will get a sufficient amount of time to blueprint all their strategies and prepare the players for the ultimate panga. As said before, the sixth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League is going to be the best ever.

What do you expect from the approaching season of Pro Kabaddi League? Will the defending champions Patna Pirates win once again or will any other team grab the trophy away? Sound off your views in the comments section below!