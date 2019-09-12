Pro Kabaddi Live Score: Bengal Warriors v Bengaluru Bulls | Live Commentary and Match Updates | 12th September 2019

Can Pawan Sehrawat cross 200 raid points in Season 7 tonight?

Bengal Warriors square off against Bengaluru Bulls in the quest to remain unbeaten at home in the final day of Kolkata leg at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium as a part of VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Bengal Warriors stand at the 2nd spot in the points table with two wins and a tied game in the home leg thus far. A win for Bengaluru Bulls will take them to the third spot in the standings.

You may follow the PKL Live Score, Commentary and Updates from the match here.

Maninder Singh has scored 26 raid points in Kolkata leg thus far with a match remaining. Sukesh Hegde scored eight raid points last night against U Mumba and could continue in the starting seven for K Prapanjan. Mohammad Nabibakhsh would play a vital role in both offence and defence of the match.

'Hi-Flyer' Pawan Sehrawat holds the green arm-band with 187 raid points in 15 matches played thus far. Skipper Rohit Kumar will look to improve his numbers and provide decent support to Pawan in the offence. Sumit Singh could get picked as the third raider for the team.

Both Rinku Narwal and Baldev Singh have remained consistent with 42 tackle points each in 15 matches. They will be hope to continue their decent run tonight. Jeeva Kumar and Mayur Shivtarkar will look to improve their numbers tonight from the covers.

Mahender Singh has 44 tackle points in 13 matches thus far. Mohit Sehrawat will hope to improve his numbers from the right cover. Saurabh Nandal and Amit Sheoran will once again get expected for a consistent performance tonight.

Can Bengal Warriors end their home leg on high? Or will Bengaluru Bulls spoil Bengal's terrific run at home?

Head To Head Record

Played: 15

Bengal Warriors: 7

Bengaluru Bulls: 8

Tied: 0

Previous Meeting in Season 7: Bengaluru Bulls defeated Bengal Warriors (42-43).

Match Details

Time and Date: 8:30 PM IST (12th September 2019)

Venue: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

Live Streaming: Star Sports

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Live Updates: Sportskeeda

