Pro Kabaddi Live Score: Bengal Warriors v Bengaluru Bulls - Warriors lead 21-18 at halftime | 3rd August 19

Prasen Moudgal FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Preview 1.21K // 03 Aug 2019, 20:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Maninder Singh will be up against the Bulls' defenders

Defending champions Bengaluru Bulls will be keen to clinch their third win of the season when they face off against the high-flying Bengal Warriors outfit in match 24 of Pro Kabaddi 2019 at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna.

You can follow the live commentary and updates from the match here.

Pawan Sehrawat picked up 12 points to get his team back into the back as the Bengal Warriors rushed ahead with points from Maninder Singh and Mohamad Nabibakhsh. Maninder Singh has picked up seven points, while Nabibakhsh piked up five points for the Warriors.

The Bengal Warriors, however, will be quite a tough opposition to beat, with the Maninder Singh-led side winning two of their three encounters so far. Skipper Maninder has led from the front with 29 points while the shining light has been the form of right corner defender Baldev Singh, who has 16 tackle points.

With both departments combining well to bring about comfortable victories for the Warriors, they will look to make matters difficult for the Bulls, who will hope to see skipper Rohit Kumar finding his lost form.

The Bulls' skipper has just 9 points from three games and will certainly need to up his game to support Pawan Sehrawat, with the MVP of season 6 continuing from where he left off last season, notching up 28 points from the three encounters thus far.

Can the Bulls inflict the Warriors' first defeat or will the Warriors claim an important win?

Head to head record

Matches played: 14

Won by Bengal Warriors: 7

Advertisement

Won by Bengaluru Bulls: 7

Tied: 0

What time will the match begin?

The match will begin at 8.30 PM IST at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna.