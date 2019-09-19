Pro Kabaddi Live Score: Bengal Warriors v Haryana Steelers | Live Commentary and Match Updates | 19th September 2019

Bengal Warriors have never beaten Haryana Steelers in history. Can they do it tonight?

Bengal Warriors take on Haryana Steelers in the single-header of Pune leg in the Day 5 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune as a part of Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Bengal Warriors stand at the 2nd spot with their recently concluded home leg in which they remained unbeaten. Haryana Steelers are on a 7-match unbeaten streak at the 3rd position. A win for either side books them the second spot in the table.

Bengal Warriors will remain at the 2nd spot if Haryana Steelers wins the match with a margin of seven or less than seven.

You may follow the PKL Live Score, Commentary and Updates from the match here.

Maninder Singh has led the offence of Bengal Warriors with 138 raid points in 16 matches. K Prapanjan could make his return to the starting seven tonight as the support raider which he has played brilliantly this season. Mohammad Nabibakhsh who scored his first High-5 of the season will be a vital all-rounder for the team.

Vikash Khandola has 116 raid points in 12 matches for Haryana Steelers. Vinay scored a Super-10 in his previous encounter against Tamil Thalaivas and will act as the support raider of the team. Prashanth Kumar Rai will also be hoping to assist the offence of the side.

Baldev Singh and Rinku Narwal have scored 44 and 42 tackle points respectively for Bengal's defence. They have remained consistent throughout the season and will hope to perform yet again. Jeeva Kumar and Mayur Shivtarkar will look to improve their numbers from the cover defence.

Sunil has been a standout performer for Haryana Steelers with 39 tackle points in 13 matches. Skipper Dharmaraj Cheralathan has been an established leader with 36 tackle points. Both Vikas Kale and Ravi Kumar will be aiding the defence from the covers.

Can Bengal Warriors solidify their position in the semi-final berth? Or will Haryana Steelers remain unbeaten in their eight consecutive matches?

Head To Head Record

Played: 3

Bengal Warriors: 0

Haryana Steelers: 3

Tied: 0

Previous Meeting in Season 7: Haryana Steelers defeated Bengal Warriors (33-36).

Match Details

Time and Date: 7:30 PM IST (19th September 2019)

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Live Streaming: Star Sports

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Live Updates: Sportskeeda

