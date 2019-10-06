Pro Kabaddi Live Score: Bengal Warriors v Patna Pirates | Live Commentary and Match Updates | 6th October 2019

Bengal Warriors look for the top position with a win over Patna Pirates.

Bengal Warriors take on Patna Pirates in the Day 2 of Greater Noida leg at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida as a part of Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Bengal Warriors are at the 2nd position in the points table as they have solidified their place in the top-2 this season. They will look to end their league campaign at the 1st spot if they win tonight. Patna Pirates are playing their final game this season as they look to end it on a winning note.

You may follow the PKL Live Score, Commentary, and Updates from the match here.

Maninder Singh has 205 raid points in 20 matches as the skipper of the side. He suffered a minor injury in his recent fixture against Dabang Delhi K.C. as he might get a rest tonight. K Prapanjan and Sukesh Hegde have remained consistent thus far in the season. They could get preferred for the raiding attack tonight along with Mohammad Nabibakhsh as the vital all-rounder.

'Record-breaker' Pardeep Narwal has 268 raid points in 21 matches with 14 Super-10s to his name. Jang Kun Lee could be a prominent support raider to the side. Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlu would be keen on improving his numbers yet again.

Baldev Singh and Rinku Narwal have remained a consistent corner duo this season. Both have scored 50+ tackle points as the pillars of Bengal's defense. Jeeva Kumar and Mayur Shivtarkar will look to improve their numbers tonight as the covers.

Debutant Neeraj Kumar has 54 tackle points in 21 matches for Patna Pirates. He will look to finish on a high note, and Vikas Jaglan could be aiming for a better performance tonight. Hadi Oshtorak and Jaideep will be the corners of the team yet again for Patna's final fixture.

Will Bengal Warriors move to the top spot with a win? Or will Patna Pirates end their campaign on a high-note?

Head To Head Record

Played: 16

Bengal Warriors: 4

Patna Pirates: 9

Tied: 3

Previous Meeting in Season 7: Bengal Warriors defeated Patna Pirates (35-26).

Match Details

Time: 07:30 PM IST (6th October 2019)

Venue: Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida

Live Streaming: Star Sports

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Live Updates: Sportskeeda