Pro Kabaddi Live Score: Bengal Warriors vs. Haryana Steelers | Haryana take an 18-17 lead over Bengal | Live Commentary and Match Updates | 26th August 2019

Bengal Warriors have never beaten Haryana Steelers in the past two seasons. Can they do it tonight?

The Day 3 of Delhi leg witnesses the consistent Bengal Warriors take on the resurging Haryana Steelers at Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi as a part of VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019.

This encounter has shifted momentum to each side like a pendulum and the raiders have enjoyed a terrific outing. While Maninder Singh and K Prapanjan have 8 and 5 points respectively, Vikas Kandola and Vinay have 8 and 5 points as well. The first half has brought with it some tight action and this contest promises to go all the way down to the wire.

Bengal Warriors have remained unbeaten (with two tied matches) in their past five outings as they look to grab the 2nd spot in the points table. Haryana Steelers are up for another consistent performance tonight as they stand at 6th position.

You may follow the PKL Live Score, Commentary and Updates from the match here.

Maninder Singh with a Super 10 in his recent encounter has led the offense of Bengal Warriors with 68 raid points in nine matches. He has found dependable support in K Prapanjan with 57 raid points. Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh has been a formidable all-rounder to the mix as this raiding trio has been the highlight of Bengal this season.

Vikash Khandola has scored 58 raid points in just six matches as Haryana's top raider. Naveen Bazzad has been reputable so far with 43 raid points. Coach Rakesh Kumar highly praised Chand Singh for his winning efforts against U Mumba as he might get a chance in the starting seven tonight. Prashant Kumar Rai, Vinay, and Selvamani K could come in as substitutes.

Baldev Singh and Rinku Narwal have been up to the mark this season with 26 and 25 tackle points respectively. Experienced Jeeva Kumar has been decent with his assists to the defense. Viraj Vishnu Landge will have to step up to his game to prove his mettle tonight.

Right corner Sunil has earned 22 tackle points in seven matches and formed a corner duo with Dharmaraj Cheralathan. Ravi Kumar scored three tackle points versus U Mumba as the right cover for the team. The team might get a boost with a probable return of Vikas Kale in the starting seven.

Will Bengal Warriors register a dominant victory tonight? Or will Haryana Steelers emerge victorious to move up the rankings?

Head To Head Record

Played: 2

Bengal Warriors: 0

Haryana Steelers: 2

Tied: 0

Match Details

Time and Date: 7:30 PM IST (26th August 2019)

Venue: Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi

Live Streaming: Star Sports

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Live Updates: Sportskeeda

