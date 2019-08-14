Pro Kabaddi Live Score: Gujarat Fortune Giants vs. Bengal Warriors | Bengal Warriors lead 17-12 over Gujarat | Live Commentary and Match Updates | 14th August 2019

Bengal Warriors have never beaten Gujarat Fortune Giants in the past two seasons. Will this record change tonight?

The hosts Gujarat Fortune Giants seek their first victory at home against Bengal Warriors in Day 4 of Ahmedabad leg at EKA Arena by TransStadia in VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019.

The visitors have taken a vital 5-point lead from this game and the Gujarat Fortune Giants look devoid of changes to gain a lead. Maninder Singh and Prapanjan have led the way for the Warriors on the raiding front and will be key to keep the Warriors in the lead.

Gujarat Fortune Giants have been in a four-match losing streak and will be desperate for a victory tonight. A win for Bengal Warriors will assure them the 2nd spot in the points table.

You may follow the PKL Live Score, Commentary and Updates from the match here.

Rohit Gulia has led the offense for Gujarat Fortune Giants with 42 raid points in seven matches at an average of 6 raid points. Sachin Tanwar is yet to score a Super-10 this season as he has not been his best this season. Gurvinder Singh could be given a chance as a do or die raider.

The raiding trio of Bengal Warriors has been a spotlight this season with Maninder Singh leading the offense as captain with 50 raid points in six matches. K Prapanjan and Mohammad Nabibakhsh have been brilliant as support raiders as they have scored 55 raid points combined.

Gujarat Fortune Giants have relied upon either Sunil Kumar or Parvesh Bhainswal to lead the defense single-handedly. However, they are yet to perform as a consistent unit with the new corners Sumit and Ankit expected to aid the tackles with maturity. Parvesh has been their top defender with 21 tackle points.

As for Bengal's defense, Baldev Singh has been outstanding with 23 tackle points in six outings. Jeeva Kumar has found himself in a decent form with Rinku Narwal who has supported the team with 15 tackle points. Viraj Vishnu Landge might get another game to prove his worth tonight.

Will Gujarat Fortune Giants escape with a win? Or will Bengal Warriors settle the scores tonight?

Head To Head Record

Played: 3

Gujarat Fortune Giants: 2

Bengal Warriors: 0

Tied: 1

Match Details

Time & Date: 8:30 PM IST (14th August 2019)

Venue: EKA Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

Live Streaming: Star Sports

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Live Updates: Sportskeeda

