Pro Kabaddi Live Score: Gujarat Fortune Giants vs. Patna Pirates | Live Commentary and Match Updates | 23rd August 2019

Patna Pirates has only beaten Gujarat Fortune Giants in the final of Pro Kabaddi Season 5.

A newly ignited rivalry in the making, Gujarat Fortune Giants and Patna Pirates are set to square off in the final day of Chennai leg at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium as a part of VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019 on Friday, August 23.

Gujarat Fortune Giants aim to put breaks on their six-match losing streak as they are desperate for a win tonight. Patna Pirates seek a victory to move upwards in the points table as they stand at the 12th spot.

You may follow the PKL Live Score, Commentary and Updates from the match here.

Rohit Gulia is the top scorer for Gujarat with 45 raid points. Sachin Tanwar is yet to score a Super-10 this season but has 43 raid points. The raiding department for Gujarat has lacked a star performer thus far which has been costing them matches in this season. Sonu might get another game to continue his raiding duties.

Pardeep Narwal scored his 48th career Super-10 against Bengal Warriors last night as the lone attacker in the team with 77 raid points. Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlu will need to fire against the rock-solid defense of Gujarat to support Pardeep in the offense. All-rounder Monu could yet again find his spot in the starting seven.

Skipper Sunil Kumar has led the defense of the team with 25 tackle points. His cover partner Parvesh Bhainswal has scored 23 tackle points who has not been his best this season. Pankaj emerged as a dominant left corner for the team who scored six tackle points in the match versus Jaipur. Ruturaj Koravi/Ankit will have to step up to the occasion tonight.

Jaideep with 28 tackle points is the top defender from Patna Pirates. The defense for Patna Pirates has remained inconsistent so far as Hadi Oshtorak and Neeraj Kumar didn't score any tackle points last night versus Bengal. The management will expect them to do well along with Vikas Jaglan who has been a valuable all-rounder for the team at the left cover.

Will Gujarat Fortune Giants put a full stop to their losing streak? Or will Patna Pirates cruise towards a victory against their arch-rivals?

Head To Head Record

Played: 5

Gujarat Fortune Giants: 4

Patna Pirates: 1

Tied: 0

Match Details

Time & Date: 7:30 PM IST (23rd August 2019)

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Live Streaming: Star Sports

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Live Updates: Sportskeeda

