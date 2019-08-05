Pro Kabaddi Live Score: Gujarat Fortune Giants vs. Puneri Paltan | Live Commentary and Match Updates | 5th August 2019

Puneri Paltan has never beaten Gujarat Fortune Giants in history. Will the history repeat tonight?

The second match of Day 3 of the Patna leg is set to witness the consistent Gujarat Fortune Giants take on Puneri Paltan in VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019. Gujarat Fortune Giants will look to get back on winning ways after their defeat against U Mumba.

Rohit Gulia has been the top raider for Gujarat thus far with 22 raid points in four matches. The team's lead raider Sachin Tanwar is yet to prove his mettle with 16 raid points to his tally up until this game.

Puneri Paltan found a star in Pankaj Mohite last night who scored eight raid points against the tough defense of Patna. Amit Kumar and Manjeet Dahiya were valiant in both offense and defense, proving to be vital in the absence of their star raider Nitin Tomar.

This is a battle of two heavily defensive sides of PKL 7. The emerging cover duo of Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar are up against the experienced veterans, PO Surjeet Singh (right cover) and Girish Maruti Ernak (left corner).

Parvesh Bhainswal has 12 tackle points in four matches for Gujarat. GB More has shown his all-round ability in the defense as well with his diving holds. Sumit (left corner) and Ankit (right) have six tackle points each.

Pune's defense will have to rise to the occasion as they have conceded the most all-outs this season (8). PO Surjeet Singh and Girish Ernak have been pale in their form. Shubham Shinde (right corner) and Sanket Sawant (left cover) are yet to shine for the team's defense.

Will Gujarat Fortune Giants get back to winning ways? Or will Puneri Paltan book their first-ever victory over Gujarat?

Head To Head Record:

Played: 6

Gujarat Fortune Giants: 6

Puneri Paltan: 0

Tied: 0

Match Details:

Time & Date: 08:30 PM IST (5th August 2019)

Venue: Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna

