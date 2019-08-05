×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pro Kabaddi Live Score: Gujarat Fortune Giants vs. Puneri Paltan | Live Commentary and Match Updates | 5th August 2019

Vijay Sain
ANALYST
Preview
165   //    05 Aug 2019, 20:00 IST

Puneri Paltan has never beaten Gujarat Fortune Giants in history. Will the history repeat tonight?
Puneri Paltan has never beaten Gujarat Fortune Giants in history. Will the history repeat tonight?

The second match of Day 3 of the Patna leg is set to witness the consistent Gujarat Fortune Giants take on Puneri Paltan in VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019. Gujarat Fortune Giants will look to get back on winning ways after their defeat against U Mumba. 

You may follow the PKL Live Score, Commentary and Updates from the match here.

Rohit Gulia has been the top raider for Gujarat thus far with 22 raid points in four matches. The team's lead raider Sachin Tanwar is yet to prove his mettle with 16 raid points to his tally up until this game.

Puneri Paltan found a star in Pankaj Mohite last night who scored eight raid points against the tough defense of Patna. Amit Kumar and Manjeet Dahiya were valiant in both offense and defense, proving to be vital in the absence of their star raider Nitin Tomar.

This is a battle of two heavily defensive sides of PKL 7. The emerging cover duo of Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar are up against the experienced veterans, PO Surjeet Singh (right cover) and Girish Maruti Ernak (left corner).

Parvesh Bhainswal has 12 tackle points in four matches for Gujarat. GB More has shown his all-round ability in the defense as well with his diving holds. Sumit (left corner) and Ankit (right) have six tackle points each.

Pune's defense will have to rise to the occasion as they have conceded the most all-outs this season (8). PO Surjeet Singh and Girish Ernak have been pale in their form. Shubham Shinde (right corner) and Sanket Sawant (left cover) are yet to shine for the team's defense.

Will Gujarat Fortune Giants get back to winning ways? Or will Puneri Paltan book their first-ever victory over Gujarat? 

Head To Head Record:

Played: 6

Advertisement

Gujarat Fortune Giants: 6

Puneri Paltan: 0

Tied: 0

Match Details:

Time & Date: 08:30 PM IST (5th August 2019)

Venue: Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna

Live Streaming: Star Sports

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Live Updates: Sportskeeda

Tags:
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Puneri Paltan Gujarat Fortune Giants Surjeet Singh - Puneri Paltan Sachin Tanwar Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 Schedule Pro Kabaddi 2019 Teams
Advertisement
Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction: Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Puneri Paltan - Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 28
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi Live Score: Gujarat Fortune Giants v Dabang Delhi K.C. Live Commentary and Score Card | Dabang Delhi lead 14-11| 1st August 19
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi Live Score: Patna Pirates v Puneri Paltan | Pune lead 20-10 at halftime | Live Commentary and Match Updates | 4th August 19
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi Live Score: U.P Yoddha v Gujarat Fortune Giants Live Commentary and Score Card | 26th July 19
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi Live Score: Bengal Warriors v Puneri Paltan Live Commentary and Score Card | 29th July 19
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi Live Score: U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Live Commentary and Score Card | 27th July 19
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 10, UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Fortune Giants: Why Gujarat Fortune Giants will win the match
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Predicting the starting 7 for the Gujarat Fortune Giants
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019: U Mumba beat Gujarat Fortune Giants 32-20
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 10: UP Yoddha v Gujarat Fortune Giants | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us