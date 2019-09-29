Pro Kabaddi Live Score: Haryana Steelers v Gujarat Fortune Giants | Live Commentary and Match Updates | 29th September 2019

Haryana Steelers look to confirm their playoffs spot with a win tonight.

Haryana Steelers will be keen on winning their first home leg match as they take on the Gujarat Fortune Giants on the second day of the Panchkula leg at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula as a part of Pro Kabaddi 2019.

A win for Haryana Steelers will confirm them a spot in the playoffs tonight. On the other hand, Gujarat Fortune Giants must win tonight's encounter to remain in contention for the playoffs.

Vikash Khandola has scored the most raid points for Haryana Steelers with 143 raid points to his name in 15 matches. Vinay has been a terrific support raider to the side with his brilliant assist in the raiding. Prashanth Kumar Rai will look to improve his numbers tonight.

Rohit Gulia has 111 raid points in 19 matches for Gujarat Fortune Giants. Sonu Jaglan scored 15 raid points last night against Tamil Thalaivas as he could get another opportunity tonight. Vinod Kumar might come into play in the absence of regular lead raider Sachin Tanwar.

Right corner Sunil has the most tackle points for Haryana Steelers with 42 tackle points in 16 matches. Dharmaraj Cheralathan will be supporting him from the left corner. Ravi Kumar and Vikas Kale will be the formidable covers tonight.

Skipper Sunil Kumar could return to the starting seven tonight 46 tackle points. Parvesh Bhainswal scored his third High 5 of the season last night against Thalaivas and now has 45 tackle points. Ruturaj Koravi and Pankaj will look to improve their performance in a must-win game against Haryana Steelers.

Will Haryana Steelers confirm their playoffs spot tonight? Or will Gujarat Fortune Giants stay in contention for the playoffs?

Head To Head Record

Played: 7

Haryana Steelers: 4

Gujarat Fortune Giants: 2

Tied: 1

Previous Meeting in Season 7: Haryana Steelers defeated Gujarat Fortune Giants (25-41).

Match Details

Time and Date: 8:30 PM IST (29th September 2019)

Venue: Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula

Live Streaming: Star Sports

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Live Updates: Sportskeeda

