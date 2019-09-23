Pro Kabaddi Live Score: Patna Pirates v Haryana Steelers | Haryana lead 17-15 at half-time | Live Commentary and Match Updates | 23rd September 2019

Vijay Sain FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 868 // 23 Sep 2019, 19:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Haryana Steelers look to bounce back against the in-form Patna Pirates.

Patna Pirates who have remained unbeaten in the past four matches take on Haryana Steelers in the Day 3 of Jaipur leg at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, Jaipur as a part of Pro Kabaddi 2019.

An all-out in the 9th minute of the match gave Haryana Steelers a slight 17-15 lead in the first half of the encounter. Vikas Kandola and Prashant Kumar Rai contributed with five and four points each to lead the raiding department for the Steelers. For the Pirates, Pardeep Narwal has been the top raider with seven points, with a three point help from Jan Kung Lee. It will be interesting to see if Patna manage to make a comeback and continue their winning streak.

Patna Pirates have resurged themselves back with the strand of victories as they stand at the 10th spot. Haryana Steelers could not continue their 7-match unbeaten run against Bengal Warriors. A win for Haryana will solidify the 3rd position for them in the points table.

You may follow the PKL Live Score, Commentary and Updates from the match here.

'Record-breaker' Pardeep Narwal has led the offence for Patna Pirates with 207 raid points in 17 matches. Jang Kun Lee has been in decent form as a support raider in the past four outings. Hadi Oshtorak and Vikas Jaglan could aid the offence with their all-round ability as well.

Vikash Khandola has been in superb form for Haryana Steelers' offence with 125 raid points in 13 matches thus far. Vinay has been dependable support for Vikash who scored a Super-10 his recent encounter against Bengal Warriors. Prashanth Rai will also play a vital role in the offence tonight.

Right-cover Neeraj Kumar has been the find for Patna Pirates this season with 47 tackle points in 17 matches. The defence has remained consistent for Patna recently with Vikas Jaglan serving in the right cover. Hadi Oshtorak and Jaideep will be the corner defenders for the team.

Sunil has 39 tackle points to his name in 14 matches. He has formed a decent partnership with his skipper Dharmaraj Cheralathan in the corner defence. Vikas Kale and Ravi Kumar will play crucial roles as the covers of the team.

Will Patna Pirates remain unbeaten for the fifth time in a row? Or will Haryana Steelers bounce back with a win tonight?

Advertisement

Head To Head Record

Played: 4

Patna Pirates: 1

Haryana Steelers: 2

Tied: 1

Previous Meeting in Season 7: Haryana Steelers defeated Patna Pirates (35-26).

Match Details

Time and Date: 7:30 PM IST (23rd September 2019)

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

Live Streaming: Star Sports

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Live Updates: Sportskeeda

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on Pro Kabaddi Schedule 2019, news, points table, Pro Kabaddi Results and fantasy tips.