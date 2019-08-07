Pro Kabaddi Live Score: Patna Pirates vs. Haryana Steelers | Haryana Steelers take 17-9 lead over Pirates | Live Commentary and Match Updates | 7th August 2019

'Record-breaker' Pardeep Narwal is only nine raid points away to become the 1st to 900 raid points!

The hosts Patna Pirates will be looking to register their first victory at home as they face Haryana Steelers in Day 4 of the Patna leg in VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019. Haryana Steelers will also be looking for a second win on the card after three-consecutive losses in a row.

The Haryana Steelers have taken a massive lead from the first half courtesy of a fine all-round show. Young Vinay has led the way with 5 points while Vikas Kandola has 3 points to his credit.

Dharmaraj Cheralathan has finally struck form as he has 3 tackle points from three tackles and in company of Sunil, the corner duo have made matters difficult for Patna.

However, Pardeep Narwal, who picked up a three-point super raid in the final minute of the first half is known to make a massive impact in the second half and he will need to be at his best to overcome the stern challenge from the Steelers.

'Record breaker' Pardeep Narwal has not been in form recently with just 33 raid points in five matches at an average of 6.6 raid points.

Jang Kun Lee and Esmaeil Maghsoudlu have not been able to prove their mettle for Pirates' offense till now. They will look to regain their touch against the defense of Haryana Steelers.

With the return of Vikash Khandola from an injury who scored seven raid points in his first match of Season 7, Haryana would be confident to take on the defense of Patna. Naveen Bazzad and Vinay can provide a decent balance to the offense of Haryana and kick-start their campaign from here on.

The defence of Patna Pirates comprised of individual brilliance by Jaideep in the left corner has been vital for the team. He has scored 19 tackle points in five matches at an average of 3.80 tackle points. Neeraj Kumar (right cover) and Monu (all-rounder) have provided decent support for the team with ten tackle points each.

As for Haryana Steelers, Dharmaraj Cheralathan has been their top defender with eight tackle points.

Haryana Steelers as a team have the third-lowest tackle points in the tally among all. Sunil and Vikas Kale will look to regroup for this must-win encounter against the sensational raider, Pardeep Narwal.

Will Patna Pirates book their maiden victory at home? Or will Haryana Steelers guided by Rakesh Kumar get back to a fresh start?

Head To Head Record:

Played: 3

Patna Pirates: 1

Haryana Steelers: 1

Tied: 1

Match Details:

Time & Date: 08:30 PM IST (7th August 2019)

Venue: Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna

