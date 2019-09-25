Pro Kabaddi Live Score: Telugu Titans v Bengal Warriors | Live Commentary and Match Updates | 25th September 2019

Telugu Titans look to end their winless run against their arch-rivals, Bengal Warriors.

Arch-rivals Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriors lock horns in the Day 4 of Jaipur leg at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, Jaipur as a part of Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Telugu Titans will look to end their 4-match winless run as they will be desperate for a win to keep their playoffs' hopes alive. A win for Bengal Warriors will take them to the top of the points table as they stand comfortable at 2nd spot currently.

You may follow the PKL Live Score, Commentary and Updates from the match here.

'Bahubali' Siddharth Desai has 137 raid points in 16 matches thus far for Telugu Titans. He has found decent support in Rakesh Gowda in the offence with his vital contributions. Rajnish scored a Super-10 in his recent encounter against Patna Pirates as Telugu Titans will have a boosted confidence in the raiding department tonight.

Maninder Singh has led the team upfront with 175 raid points in 18 matches for Bengal Warriors. K Prapanjan has had one of the best seasons as the support raider of the side with 99 raid points. Mohammad Nabibakhsh has contributed in both offence and defence of the team as this raiding trio has remained dominant in this season.

Vishal Bhardwaj has been in sublime form with 58 tackle points in 16 matches. Skipper Abozar Mighani has found his lost momentum in recent outings as he looks to score big tonight in a pressure game against Bengal Warriors. C Arun and Farhad Milaghardan will be hoping to score big from the cover defence.

Baldev Singh has scored 53 tackle points in 18 matches for Bengal Warriors. Rinku Narwal has aided him brilliantly with 48 tackle points. Jeeva Kumar and Viraj Vishnu Landge could continue as the cover defenders for the team tonight.

Will Telugu Titans keep their playoffs hope alive with a win? Or will Bengal Warriors become the new table-toppers?

Head to head record

Played: 15

Telugu Titans: 3

Bengal Warriors: 8

Tied: 4

Previous meeting in season 7: Match tied (29-29).

Match details

Time and Date: 7:30 PM IST (25th September 2019)

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

Live Streaming: Star Sports

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Live Updates: Sportskeeda

