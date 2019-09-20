Pro Kabaddi Live Score: Telugu Titans v Patna Pirates | Live Commentary and Match Updates | 20th September 2019

Vijay Sain FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 2.86K // 20 Sep 2019, 19:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Telugu Titans look to bounce back against in-form Patna Pirates.

Telugu Titans square off against Patna Pirates in the penultimate day of Pune leg at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune as a part of Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Telugu Titans are on a 3-match losing streak as they stand at the 11th spot in the points table. They will be hoping for a win to sneak through to the playoffs. Patna Pirates are on a 3-match winning streak as they will be confident heading into this encounter.

You may follow the PKL Live Score, Commentary and Updates from the match here.

Siddharth Desai has been the top scorer for Telugu Titans' offence with 125 raid points in 15 matches. Rakesh Gowda has handed formidable support to the raiding unit in the past few outings for Telugu Titans. Farhad Milaghardan as the third raider could feature as the vital all-rounder of the team.

'Record-breaker' Pardeep Narwal has scored 190 raid points in 16 matches played thus far. Jang Kun Lee will assist Pardeep in the offence as the support raider. The likes of Hadi Oshtorak, Monu and Vikas Jaglan could also come handy in the raiding attack as well.

Vishal Bhardwaj has been in sublime touch with 54 tackle points in 15 matches thus far. Abozar Mighani will be hoping to improve his numbers from the right corner. Farhad Milaghardan and C Arun from the covers will aid the defence once again.

Right cover Neeraj Kumar has scored the most tackle points for Patna Pirates with 46 tackle points. He scored the joint highest tackle points by a defender in a single match (11 tackle points versus Puneri Paltan). Jaideep and Hadi Oshtorak will serve as the corner defenders of the team. Vikas Jaglan will look to improve his numbers from the left cover.

Will Telugu Titans register a win tonight against Patna Pirates? Or will Patna Pirates win their fourth match in a row?

Head To Head Record

Played: 12

Advertisement

Telugu Titans: 6

Patna Pirates: 6

Tied: 0

Previous Meeting in Season 7: Patna Pirates defeated Telugu Titans (22-34)

Match Details

Time and Date: 7:30 PM IST (20th September 2019)

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Live Streaming: Star Sports

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Live Updates: Sportskeeda

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on Pro Kabaddi Schedule 2019, news, points table, Pro Kabaddi Results and fantasy tips.