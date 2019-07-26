Pro Kabaddi Live Score: Telugu Titans v Patna Pirates Live Commentary and Score Card | 26th July 19

Can the Titans keep the threat of Pardeep Narwal at bay?

Hosts Telugu Titans will be keen on ending their home leg with a win in their final clash at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad when they face off against the Patna Pirates in the second encounter for today.

The Titans have had a horrific start to their Pro Kabaddi 2019 campaign with three losses from three of their first three encounters, one each against U Mumba, Tamil Thalaivas and a nerve-wracking one-point loss against Dabang Delhi K.C.

Ace raider Siddharth Desai's poor show with just a paltry 19 points from three games has certainly dented the team's campaign, but with Suraj Desai's 18-point effort leading the way against Delhi, the Titans will come into this game with a slight ray of hope.

The Pirates lost their opening encounter of the season against the defending champions Bengaluru Bulls but with Pardeep Narwal picking up a Super 10 and Iranian all-rounder Mohammad Maghsodlou making a mark with his all-round skill, they certainly have two big match players to bank on.

Add to the equation Korean raiding sensation Jang Kun Lee who was kept quiet last game, the raiding trio will look to pile misery on the bleak-looking Telugu Titans defensive unit.

The move to appoint Abozar Mighani as the skipper has not worked well for the Titans as the pressure of captaincy seems to have completely rid the burly Iranian of his free-flowing tackling from the right corner.

Against a mighty raiding unit as part of the Patna Pirates' squad, Abozar will undoubtedly be the key to keep the threat of Pardeep Narwal at bay, which could go a long way in giving the home side an advantage as the game progresses.

Head to head statistics

Matches Played: 15

Won by Telugu Titans: 9

Won by Patna Pirates: 6

What time will the match begin?

The match will begin at 8.30 PM IST at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.