Pro Kabaddi Live Score: Telugu Titans vs. Bengaluru Bulls | Live Commentary and Match Updates | 8th August 2019

Vijay Sain FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 63 // 08 Aug 2019, 17:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Day 5 in Patna leg will witness a single header Southern derby between the raiding heavyweights.

It is the clash that will be headlined by a clash betweenSiddharth Desai and Pawan Sehrawat, the Telugu Titans take on the Bengaluru Bulls on day 5 of the Patna leg at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna, as part of VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Telugu Titans will be looking for their first victory of season 7 while a win for the Bengaluru Bulls will take them to the third spot on the points table.

You may follow the PKL Live Score, Commentary and Updates from the match here.

The current holder of the orange arm-band, Pawan Sehrawat has 57 raid points in four matches for the Bulls. He scored a mammoth 29 raid points single-handedly in the Bulls' recent encounter against Bengal Warriors which outlined Bulls' thrilling one-point win.

The team management will still expect Rohit Kumar to provide decent support in the offense, with the Bulls skipper having been off-color this season.

Telugu Titans' Siddharth Desai is yet to prove his mettle in comparison to how he shined for U Mumba in Season 6. He has only scored 28 raid points in five games with an average of 5.6 raid points. Suraj Desai will be expected to aid his younger brother in the offense for the team.

Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls have the second-lowest (42) and lowest (36) tackle points in the current season respectively. The corner duo of Vishal Bhardwaj and Abozar Mighani has only scored 20 tackle points in 5 matches combined. The cover defense will look to avoid advance tackles which have been their major problem this season.

As for the Bulls, Mahender Singh has led the defense with 12 tackle points in four games. The newest right corner for the team, Saurabh Nandal had a spectacular outing against Bengal Warriors when he scored 6 tackle points in 10 attempts. Mohit Sehrawat (right cover) and Amit Sheoran (left corner) will look to make a name for themselves this time around.

Will the Telugu Titans claim the first win of their season? Or will the Bengaluru Bulls surpass the Titans' defensive onslaught?

Advertisement

Head To Head Record

Played: 15

Telugu Titans: 3

Bengaluru Bulls: 9

Tied: 3

Match Details

Time & Date: 07:30 PM IST (8th August 2019)

Venue: Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna

Live Streaming: Star Sports

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Live Updates: Sportskeeda