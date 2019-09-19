Pro Kabaddi Points Table 2019: PKL Points Table updated after Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers

Vinay Chhabaria

Maninder Singh stole the show in Pune tonight

The penultimate day of Pro Kabaddi League 2019's Pune leg witnessed a lopsided clash between Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers, where Maninder Singh's men defeated Vikash Kandola's Steelers with ease.

The Steelers missed their skipper Dharmaraj Cheralathan dearly tonight as the young captain Vikash Kandola could not lead the side well. Bengal Warriors dominated the contest right from the word go and they ensured that the Haryana-based franchise does not get the lead in the entire match.

Maninder Singh led the Bengal side from the front as he recorded his career-best performance in this match. With 18 raid points against an unorganized Steelers defense, Singh guided his team to its first-ever win over the Haryana Steelers.

The team's corner defender, Baldev Singh supported him to perfection with a High 5 in the defensive unit and the secondary raiders, Mohammad Nabibakhsh and K. Prapanjan too troubled the defence of the Steelers.

From the opposition, only Vinay and Vikash Kandola provided a fightback with 14 and 9 raid points, respectively. The team's defenders let the fans down with their poor show. Vikas Kale was the best defender of the team with 3 tackle points but his 6 unsuccessful tackles created pressure for his side.

In the end, substitute Naveen scored 5 raid points to reduce the score difference to 12 as Bengal won the match 48-36.

Here's a look at the updated points table of PKL 2019, as on September 19, 2019 -

Bengal Warriors have strengthened their position in the top 2

Haryana Steelers had a chance to replace the Bengal Warriors in the top 2 of the points table but they lost this golden opportunity as the latter are now just 6 points away from the table-toppers, Dabang Delhi K.C.

