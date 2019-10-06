Pro Kabaddi Points Table 2019: PKL Points Table updated after Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Patna Pirates

Gujarat Fortune Giants lost their penultimate match of the season

Pro Kabaddi 2019 has entered its final leg now as we are just one week away from the playoffs of the tournament. Prior to the commencement of the Greater Noida leg, five teams, namely Dabang Delhi K.C., Bengal Warriors, U Mumba, Haryana Steelers and Bengaluru Bulls had booked their spot in the next round.

The home team, U.P. Yoddha, were just one victory away from sealing their spot in the top six and they completed the formalities with a monumental win against table-toppers Dabang Delhi K.C. However, one should note that the Delhi-based franchise had named a second string playing seven for this encounter.

Monu Goyat, Shrikant Jadhav, Nitesh Kumar and Sumit starred for U.P. Yoddha as they guided their side to a 17-point win. From Dabang Delhi K.C., young raider Neeraj Narwal impressed everyone with 11 points while corner defender Sombir shone with 9 points in the match. Also, Iranian all-rounder Meraj Sheykh showed signs of returning to form with 7 raid points.

In the second match, Gujarat Fortune Giants suffered their first loss at the hands of Patna Pirates in the league stage as Pardeep Narwal's men won this match by a 39-33 scoreline.

The captain led his side from the front with 19 raid points while Mohammad Maghsoudlou supported him well as the duo ensured that GB More's all-round brilliance went in vain.

Here's a look at the updated points table of Pro Kabaddi 2019 as on 5th October 2019.

Updated Points Table of Pro Kabaddi League 2019

With that victory, U.P. Yoddha finished with 63 points from 19 games and with three matches left in their home leg, it seems like the Yoddha may finish in the top 3 of the points table. Patna Pirates, on the other hand, picked up five points from that win and maintained their 10th place, courtesy of the lesser score difference when compared to the Gujarat Fortune Giants.