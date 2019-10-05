Pro Kabaddi Points Table 2019: PKL Points Table updated after the Panchkula leg

Haryana Steelers ended their home leg with a dominant win over the Telugu Titans

The Panchkula leg of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 ended last night with the Haryana Steelers registering a thumping win over the Telugu Titans. The home team played 4 matches at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex, registering 2 wins and 2 losses.

On the whole, three teams booked their respective berths in the playoffs, leaving just one spot up for grabs.

The Steelers kicked off their home leg on a disappointing note as they were defeated by U.P. Yoddha by 7 points. However, they bounced back strongly the following night to edge the Gujarat Fortune Giants by a solitary point. They were then blown away by Pawan Sehrawat's masterclass but showed character to end the home leg with a win against Telugu Titans.

Meanwhile, the top two teams, Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi K.C, locked horns during the Panchkula leg, with Maninder Singh's men recording a victory.

The fans at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex also got to witness two high scoring encounters in which at least 100 points were scored.

In Match 113, Dabang Delhi K.C. mauled Puneri Paltan 60-40. The Paltan then recovered and pulled off a memorable 53-50 win against Telugu Titans.

U Mumba, Haryana Steelers and Bengaluru Bulls cemented their respective spots in the playoffs while Patna Pirates, Gujarat Fortune Giants, Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan were eliminated from the tournament.

Here's a look at the updated points table of Pro Kabaddi League 2019:

Updated Points Table of Pro Kabaddi League 2019

Five teams have booked their berth in the next round while there's a close war between U.P. Yoddha and Jaipur Pink Panthers for the sixth spot. However, given the fact that U.P. Yoddha are entering home territory, they will fancy their chances of qualifying. It will also be interesting to see if the Tamil Thalaivas can snap their winless streak before the end of the season.