Pro Kabaddi Points Table 2019: PKL Points Table updated after UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas

Tamil Thalaivas could not end their winless streak last night

The Jaipur leg of Pro Kabaddi 2019 kicked off with a fantastic encounter between the hosts Jaipur Pink Panthers and two-time runners-up Gujarat Fortune Giants. The defenders of both the teams ruled the night with their tackling abilities before the match ended in a tie with the two teams having 28 points each.

In the encounter played later, the comeback kings UP Yoddha took on the out-of-form Tamil Thalaivas side. UP Yoddha's marquee raider, Rishank Devadiga received good support from Shrikant Jadhav and Sumit as the Yoddhas ensured that Tamil Thalaivas' losing streak grows to 12.

The Tamil Thalaivas were completely outplayed by their opponents as none of their players could score more than 5 points in the match. Though the team has a lot of stars, the Chennai-based franchise has failed to live up to the expectations.

On the other side, UP Yoddha have surprised everyone by playing well in the 2nd half of the season as their campaign had got off to a disastrous start.

The Season 1 winners, Jaipur Pink Panthers have lost their way after starting off the season with a host of wins. They have a winless streak of 8 matches at the moment and Deepak Hooda and Co. will look to end that streak tonight when they battle the dominant Bengal Warriors side.

On that note, let us have a look at the updated points table of Pro Kabaddi 2019, as on September 21, 2019 -

Updated Points Table of PKL 2019

UP Yoddha have climbed to the fourth position with that resounding victory whereas Tamil Thalaivas continue to languish at the bottom spot with just 30 points. Jaipur Pink Panthers have inched closer to the top 6 with the three points they got for the tie and Gujarat Fortune Giants have levelled Patna Pirates' tally of 38 points.

