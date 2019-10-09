Pro Kabaddi Points Table 2019: PKL Points Table updated after UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans

Siddharth Desai played his final match of Season 7

The fourth night of Pro Kabaddi League 2019's Greater Noida leg witnessed two high-profile encounters where two of the best raiders, Siddharth Desai and Rahul Chaudhari ended their campaigns. While the former finished his season with a memorable Super 10, the latter could not inspire his team to a win.

In the game between UP Yoddha and Telugu Titans, Siddharth Desai ruled the roost with 15 raid points while Krushna Madane supported him nicely with 4 tackle points. Iranian all-rounder Farhad Milaghardan too chipped in with 4 points after coming in as a substitute.

Shrikant Jadhav and Rishank Devadiga scored 8 points each for the home side while Nitesh Kumar and Sumit too played their roles well. However, the Yoddhas failed to win the match eventually.

In the encounter played earlier, Tamil Thalaivas lost to Bengal Warriors by 4 points. Rahul Chaudhari finished as the best raider of the game and Sagar picked up a High 5 for the Chennai-based franchise. But luck was in Bengal's favour as their second-string side recorded a victory against Tamil Thalaivas.

Here's a look at the updated Points Table of Pro Kabaddi 2019 after the two matches played on October 9, 2019 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex -

Updated 'Points Table' of PKL 2019

Tamil Thalaivas will take the wooden spoon home after that defeat while Telugu Titans ended their season with 45 points in 22 fixtures. UP Yoddha reduced the gap between themselves and Haryana Steelers to a solitary point and Bengal Warriors grabbed the pole position with the 4-point victory.

The Warriors and Dabang Delhi K.C. will play in the semi-finals while the other teams of the top six will have to fight it out in the eliminators before progressing ahead.

