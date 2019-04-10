×
Pro Kabaddi Season 7: Team analysis of Telugu Titans

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Feature
47   //    10 Apr 2019, 16:34 IST

Siddharth Desai has joined the Telugu Titans ahead of the seventh season of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League
Siddharth Desai has joined the Telugu Titans ahead of the seventh season of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League

Telugu Titans did the unthinkable in the auction and replaced their poster boy, Rahul Chaudhari with U Mumba's season 6 superstar, Siddharth Sirish Desai. This will be the first time in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League that the Telugu Titans will not have Rahul Chaudhari in their squad.

The team made the costliest purchase of the entire auction by paying 1.45 crores INR to acquire the services of Siddharth Desai.

Before the auction, the Titans had released all of their top domestic players and their top retention was Iranian all-rounder Farhad Rahimi Milgharadan.

But, they recruited some old faces like Vishal Bhardwaj and Abozer Mighani in the auction to strengthen their squad.

Also Read - Pro Kabaddi 2019 Auction: Full list of players bought by Telugu Titans

How did the Telugu Titans fare in the auctions?

The Telugu Titans made the headlines by signing Siddharth Desai for a price of 1.45 crores INR and so, were under pressure to build a solid defensive unit which could support Desai.

They purchased their season 6 captain, Vishal Bhardwaj for a price of 60 lakhs INR and even bought back Iranian corner defender, Abozar Mighani for 75 lakhs INR. To make their defense even stronger, the Titans recruited experienced C. Arun for an amount of 10 lakhs INR.

Apart from the domestic players, the Titans also made history by signing USA-based all-rounder, Duet Jennings for 10 lakhs, making him the first player to feature in the league from his country. The south Indian franchise have a plethora of new young players as well, which makes them a team to watch out for.

What could be some problems the Warriors might face?

The only problem that Telugu Titans could face is in the raiding department. They signed Siddharth Desai for a whopping amount, but Desai will have the support of Suraj Desai and new young player Rakesh Gowda as raiders.

Once Desai gets out, it will be really hard for this raiders to step up and revive their lead raider. Also if Siddharth suffers an injury or needs some rest, the raiding department of Telugu Titans will be completely exposed as no other raider has experience of playing in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Telugu Titans full squad:

Raiders: Siddharth Desai, Suraj Desai, Rakesh Gowda

All-Rounders: Manish, Armaan, Duet Jennings, Farhad Rahimi Milgharadan, Mula Siva Ganesh Reddy, Akash Choudhary, Amit Kumar

Defenders: Vishal Bhardwaj, Krushna Madane, C. Arun, Abozar Mighani.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the latest Pro Kabaddi 2019 news, updates, schedule, and live scores.





Pro Kabaddi 2019 Telugu Titans Farhad Milaghardan Siddharth Desai
Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and The Shield WWE. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
