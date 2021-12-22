Pro Kabaddi ticket booking 2021: Can fans book Pro Kabaddi tickets for PKL 8?

Pro Kabaddi 2021 is all set to commence later today at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in Bengaluru, with Pawan Sehrawat's Bengaluru Bulls squaring off against Fazel Atrachali's U Mumba in the season opener.

While Pro Kabaddi fans' wait for high-voltage action will come to an end with PKL starting today, unfortunately, due to the Covid pandemic, fans will not be allowed to watch the matches from the stadium.

Pro Kabaddi tickets will not be available for fans to purchase, and instead, all the action can be watched live on television screens and the action can even be streamed online.

Pro Kabaddi 2021 venue

The bio-bubble restrictions put in place for this PKL 8 season will see all 12 teams lodged at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in Bengaluru, and the matches will be contested at the Sheraton Grand Convention Centre.

Pro Kabaddi 2021 captains list

The auction a few months back saw quite a few players swap teams, which in turn means that we will also see a few first-time captains in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Bengal Warriors - Maninder Singh

Bengaluru Bulls - Pawan Sehrawat

Dabang Delhi KC - Joginder Narwal

Gujarat Giants - Sunil Kumar

Haryana Steelers - Vikash Kandola

Jaipur Pink Panthers - Deepak Niwas Hooda

Patna Pirates - Prashant Kumar Rai

Puneri Paltan - Nitin Tomar

Tamil Thalaivas - Surjeet Singh

Telugu Titans - Rohit Kumar

U Mumba - Fazel Atrachali

UP Yoddha - Nitesh Kumar

